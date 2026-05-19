Former Auburn center Emeka Opurum visiting NC State

NC State still has a major need for a reserve center and are hoping that Nigerian native Emeka Opurum can help fill it.

The 7-foot, 205-pound Opurum, who is from Lagos, Nigeria, is visiting NC State this week and could have three years of eligibility remaining if he were to get a NCAA waiver — he was limited to six games this season at Auburn.

Opurum’s moment to shine at Auburn was in a 95-57 win over Merrimack in the second game of the season, and he had 11 points, four rebounds and two blocks in 19 minutes. He received increased playing time due to Mississippi State center transfer KeShawn Murphy missing the game. Murphy returned to action Nov. 16.

Opurum logged at least 11 minutes in lop-sided wins over Wofford on Nov. 11 and Jackson State on Nov. 19. He role declined to six minutes or less, and he didn’t play against Houston or the opener against Bethune-Cookman.

The 22-year-old Opurum finished with 23 points, 15 rebounds and six blocks in six games played before having his season end with a medical condition. He entered the transfer portal April 22.

Opurum moved to the U.S. in August of 2204 and played at Butler (Kan.) Community College his freshman year in 2024-25. He averaged 9.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.8 blocks in 33 games, and shot 67 percent from the field. He scored in double figures in 13 games, and grabbed at least 10 rebounds in 10 contests.

Opurum was named the Kansas Jayhawk C.C. conference defensive player of the year and All-KJCCC first-team for his efforts.

Opurum scored a season-high 20 points, seven rebounds and four blocks in 24 minutes in a 95-78 win over Pratt C.C. on March 8, 2025. He had a season-high 19 boards to go with 18 points and two blocks in 33 minutes in a 72-69 win over Kansas-based Cowley College on March 5, 2025.

Opurum picked Auburn over offers from Georgia Tech, Illinois Iowa, St. John’s, plus Bowling Green, Fairfield, Florida International, Illinois-Chicago, Ohio, Texas-San Antonio and Western Michigan.

NC State new coach Justin Gainey currently has one main center in former UC-Irvine post player Kyle Evans, who is 6-10 and 210 pounds. The Wolfpack landed former Washington State power forward Eemeli Yalaho and returned rising redshirt freshman power forward Zymicah Wilkins.