Former NC State baseball captain, assistant coach Jim Toman dies after cancer battle

Surrounded by the likes of Dan Pleasac and Tracy Woodson, among others, catcher Jim Toman was never the star of any of the NC State teams he was on. But the reliable catcher sure knew how to make an impact when postseason baseball rolled around, especially in the ACC Tournament.

Toman, who was nicknamed “Storm” for his dugout antics over the years, mashed six home runs at the league tournament throughout his four-year playing career. He saved his best performance for his final trip to the event as he launched four homers, including a grand slam, to set the tournament’s total base record (25) and to make the ACC All-Tournament Team as a senior in 1984.

While Toman’s playing career ended after he played his final game for Sam Esposito, his impact in baseball lived on for the decades that followed. Toman, a two-time captain with the Pack, went on to coach over the next 30 years, impacting lives every step of the way.

But after a battle with brain cancer, Toman died Tuesday morning. He was 64.

Former NC State coach Ray Tanner, who was an assistant during Toman’s playing days, and hired him both with the Wolfpack and at South Carolina, shared the news via social media Tuesday afternoon.

“I coached you at NC State. You became team captain, and I knew you were destined for great things. You joined me in the dugout at State, and when we made the move to Columbia, I knew Gamecock Baseball needed you here with me,” Tanner wrote in a statement. “We are all indebted to you for the impact you made on our lives — players, coaches, staff, and fans alike.

“Your health struggles over the past year may have taken away your ability to pursue your passion for baseball and life as you once did, but those of us who truly knew you know where your heart always was and always will be. We will miss you Jim, but we will never forget you. Rest in peace my friend.”

Toman and Tanner were tied at the hip for much of his introduction to coaching in baseball. Toman first worked as a high school coach for several years before being hired at FIU in 1989. He then returned to Raleigh to join the Wolfpack coaching staff under Tanner from 1990-96.

Once Tanner left NC State for South Carolina, he had Toman in tow to Columbia. The two remained as tight as ever as Toman helped Tanner lay the foundation for the Gamecocks’ three straight trips to the College World Series from 2002-04 and back-to-back national titles in 2010-2011.

Toman was a key recruiter during his tenure on Tanner’s staffs, helping attract high-level talent to both NC State and South Carolina. His impact in that department caught everyone’s eye, including longtime Wolfpack skipper Elliott Avent, who didn’t coach with Toman at the collegiate level, but watched from afar.

“Jimmy has always just been a hardworking coach who had an eye for talent,” Avent previously told TheWolfpacker.com. “It’s a gift.”

But by the time South Carolina finally had its breakthrough with a pair of national championships, Toman was off running his own program. He led Liberty from 2008-16, guiding the Flames to the NCAA Tournament twice, while he later was in charge at Middle Tennessee from 2019-22.

Toman, who was named the 2002 assistant coach of the year, finished his head coaching career with a 406-308-2 record. He led Liberty to the 2013 Big South title and was named the 2014 Big South Conference Coach of the Year.

Despite going in separate directions in their professional careers, Toman and Tanner always remained close. — the former even went as far as calling the latter “the brother I never had” throughout his life. Their bond, after all, started at NC State when Tanner was a budding assistant and Toman was a reliable backstop behind the plate for the Wolfpack.