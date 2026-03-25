Former NC State CB Devon Marshall just wants NFL opportunity

Former NC State cornerback Devon Marshall was able to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl this offseason, but didn’t get an invite to the NFL Combine.

In some ways, it puts Marshall in a role that he is used — being an underdog. Marshall went through NC State’s Pro Day in front of NFL scouts Tuesday, and hopes to have some momentum for the draft.

“It’s been a good process,” Marshall said. “Closing down my time here at State and just been training and getting ready for today. It was a good day.

“I’m satisfied that I got to compete with my guys one last time.”

The East-West Shrine Bowl gave Marshall a chance to showcase his potential each day in practice.

“It was good,” Marshall said. “I was able to go out there and compete. It was great one-on-one drills I was able to do. I was able to show out there and have a good time.”

Marshall, who began his career at Villanova, arrived at NC State for the 2024 season. He had 60 tackles, 13 passes broken up and 3.5 tackles for loss in 22 games for Villanova. Former Wildcats teammate Isas Waxter has been helping Marshall prepare for the NFL Draft.

Marshall blossomed this past year at NC State and was named second-team All-American by The Athletic. Marshall had 50 tackles, two interceptions, 15 passes defended and one forced fumble this past season.

The 5-foot-11, 200-pound Marshall had an impressive 89.8 grade from Pro Football Focus this season, logging 706 snaps in 13 games played.

“They just want to see I kind of look like in person,” Marshall said. “They all say I have a good tape, good film.

“It’s kind of like the same underdog story, though. I’m not like the top of the guy in the draft class right now, but they’re just telling me to keep doing what I’m doing and keep improving.”

Marshall has spent the last few months training in Tampa, Fla., for his Pro Day. He believes he’s consistently running the 40-yard dash in the 4.4-4.5 seconds range.

“I’m always going to have to prove people wrong,” Marshall said. “I’ve always been the underdog.

“It’s not going to change for the NFL. It doesn’t matter what I did in the season. I’m still going to have to work my way to get to where I want to be, and that’s what I’m going to do.”

Marshall helped put his name on the map in the win over Florida State game with four tackles, two interceptions and six passes defended in 71 snaps.

“I would say so,” Marshall said. “It was on national TV that day. I was able to put a name for myself. That was my best game of my career, I would say. Ever since then, I feel as confident as ever.”

Position versatility is another plus Marshall possesses. He can play both cornerback or nickel, and wants to prove his worth on special teams in the NFL.

“I just let them know I can do everything,” Marshall said. “I can play corner, nickel, versatile, competitive. I’m just a good overall teammate, so I feel I can help a lot going to change, for sure.”

Marshall said he’ll be back home with family during the NFL Draft.

“I’m just going to be poised regardless of what happens,” Marshall said. “If I get drafted middle, late, UDFA, I know once I get my name called, I’ll get a chance.”