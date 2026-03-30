Former NC State head coach Will Wade: ‘They’re pretty mad for a coach they didn’t think was very good’

Former NC State coach Will Wade, clad in a light-colored suit with a blue striped shirt and gray tie, stood inside LSU’s Pete Maravich Assembly Center to kick off the next chapter of his coaching career Monday afternoon in Baton Rouge.

Although he left NC State after just one season late last week, the nomad didn’t refer to his most-recent stop for the first 24 minutes at the podium.

It wasn’t until a reporter followed up on an earlier question as to if he regretted how he left NC State with a public divorce from the program that hired him just over a year ago that Wade uttered the words of his previous employer.

“I long ago quit worrying about my perception, so that part doesn’t bother me too much. Look, here’s what I’m going to say. I’d like to focus more on what’s going on at LSU,” Wade said. “NC State was great to me. I think some of the things have been mischaracterized on how I left, but I’m not going to get into a back and forth on all of that. The people who need to know, know.”

Wade appeared to allude to athletic director Boo Corrigan’s press conference last Thursday, where he outlined the timeline of the coach’s exit. It included a seemingly frustrated Corrigan, who at one point noted he “would commiserate with [the fans] in terms of feeling lied to” during the process.

In addition to not regretting how he departed from Raleigh, Wade outlined his side of the hiring process with LSU. He said the process didn’t begin until last Wednesday, which Corrigan said was the morning that he received Wade’s resignation via email from his agent, Jimmy Sexton.

The 43-year-old coach added that his past relationship with LSU president Wade Rousse, athletic director Verge Ausberry and senior deputy athletic director Heath Shroyer led to the rapid pace of reuniting with them in Baton Rouge, ending with the private jet flight from Raleigh-Durham International on Thursday evening.

“There wasn’t some formal interview process or something. We’ve all known each other for a long time,” Wade said. “It pretty much kicked into gear Wednesday of last week. That’s pretty much when first contact was made and that’s when the process started. But because of everybody’s familiarity with each other, it moved pretty quick.”

Wade, however, appeared to understand the NC State fan base took issue with how he left town. The coach reinvigorated the crowd with his arrival last March, promising a “reckoning for the ACC and college basketball,” but ended up leaving before that could even happen.

He seemed to be in his comfortable place at LSU, using similar remarks such as “our time is now” and “we’re here to win” that he used in his NC State introductory press conference.

And Wade didn’t look back after that, focused on what was ahead and not what the previous year of his career entailed. He only said the phrase “NC State “ twice in his entire 30-minute speech, but appeared to not care about the fall out from becoming the shortest-tenured coach in Wolfpack program history.

“I’m at peace with how I left. I’m at peace with what we did. Look, they’re pretty mad for a coach they didn’t think was very good. But that’s the way it goes,” Wade said. “I wish NC State nothing but the best. I built some great relationships there. I have a very good relationship with Boo Corrigan, the AD. I understand they’ve hired Justin Gainey, a former player. I hope they do great, and wish them nothing but success.”