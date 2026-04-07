Former NC State OL Joe Thuney to be inducted into Wolfpack Ring of Honor

Joe Thuney has cemented himself as one of the top offensive linemen in the NFL in his first 11 seasons at the professional level. But it all started during his four-year playing career at NC State.

And, now, Thuney will be forever enshrined in the Wolfpack’s Ring of Honor inside Carter-Finley Stadium, the program announced Tuesday afternoon. The specific date of the ceremony to induct the 14th member of the elite group will be determined in May once the NFL schedules are released.

For NC State coach Dave Doeren, the decision to install Thuney alongside the rest of the program’s elite players in its history appeared to be a no-brainer.

“Joe was the true definition of a team player during his time at NC State,” Doeren said. “He was willing to start wherever he was needed and he excelled at each position. He established a standard on the Wolfpack offensive line that players for the last decade have worked to live up to, which is one reason we’ve had two offensive linemen drafted in the first-round since then and have six on NFL rosters today. He worked just as hard in the classroom as he did on the field and truly deserves to have his name enshrined among other NC State stars.”

While Thuney has become one of the top interior linemen in the NFL, including playing in six Super Bowls with four titles and the inaugural Protector of the Year Award, his collegiate career was one of the more-decorated resumes by any Wolfpack player.

The Centreville, Ohio, native became the first NC State offensive lineman to earn All-America honors in nearly 40 years during his senior season in 2015. In that campaign, Thuney played every snap in ACC play (589), while he didn’t concede a sack in any of those games at left tackle.

Thuney played 40 games at the collegiate level, logging a total of 32 starts at both tackle and both guard positions along the line. He was also a 2015 First Team All-ACC selection before becoming a third-round pick by the New England Patriots.

The 6-foot-5, 301-pound lineman was also among the top academic performers in the ACC during his college tenure. Thuney was a two-time First Team Academic All-ACC selection, while he was an ACC Academic Honor Roll pick for all four of his seasons at NC State.

In addition to graduating with an undergraduate degree in accounting/financial analysis before his junior year even began, Thuney has since earned his MBA as well.

“Joe Thuney was not only an excellent player for NC State, but he was an outstanding and dedicated student,” NC State Athletic Director Boo Corrigan said. “We are so proud of all that he’s accomplished during his NFL career and excited to have him enshrined beside other Wolfpack greats in Carter-Finley Stadium.”