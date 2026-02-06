Former NC State OL Joe Thuney wins first-ever Protector of the Year Award

Former NC State offensive lineman Joe Thuney has created a future Hall of Fame resume throughout the first 10 years of his professional career. He has four Super Bowl rings to go with being a three-time First-Team All-Pro selection, in addition to being a four-time Pro Bowler, on his ever-growing list of accolades.

And now he can add another: winner of the inaugural Protector of the Year Award, given to the top offensive lineman in the NFL each season, beginning this year.

Thuney, who starred along the offensive line in his first season with the Chicago Bears this past season, received the hardware during Thursday night’s NFL Honors show in San Francisco ahead of Super Bowl LX.

The 6-foot-5, 301-pound stabilizer on the line did not allow a sack on just 22 quarterback pressures this season. It marked just the second campaign of his professional career in which he did not give up a sack, the other being during the 2018 campaign with the New England Patriots. He also posted eight games without a quarterback pressure being credited to him at left guard.

Thuney’s ability to protect Bears quarterback Caleb Williams at an elite level earned him an 87.7 pass blocking grade from Pro Football Focus, the third-highest mark across the NFL among qualified offensive linemen.

Before he solidified himself as one of the NFL’s top offensive linemen over the past decade, Thuney was a key part of NC State’s offensive line early in Dave Doeren’s career with the Wolfpack. Thuney was named a First-Team All-American and First-Team All-ACC selection in 2015 before he became a third-round pick by the New England Patriots in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Thuney, who graduated from NC State in just three years, was the Wolfpack’s first offensive lineman to become an All-American since Jim Ritcher was one in 1979. And now he’s the program’s first alumnus to earn the Protector of the Year Award at the next level.