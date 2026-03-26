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Former NC State OL Zeke Correll broke his ankle in NFL preseason debut. He’s ready to get back

image_6483441 (3)by: Noah Fleischman37 minutes agofleischman_noah
Zeke Correll
Aug 29, 2024; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack center Zeke Correll (56) pumps up the fans on a touchdown during the first half of the game against Western Carolina Catamounts at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Moments after hitting the turf inside U.S. Bank Stadium in his NFL preseason debut against the Houston Texans last August, former NC State center Zeke Correll tried to walk off the field under his own power. The Minnesota Vikings’ training staff, however, made him take a cart back to the locker room due to his lower leg injury. Correll later found out he broke his right ankle, effectively ending his rookie season before it even had a chance to get off the ground this past season. Watching an entire season from the couch was hard on the offensive lineman, who had played football every year since he was 5 years old. But that’s where Correll found himself this past fall. He was determined to get back on the field as soon as possible, rehabbing his injury back home in Cincinnati, Ohio.

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