Former NC State OL Zeke Correll broke his ankle in NFL preseason debut. He’s ready to get back

Moments after hitting the turf inside U.S. Bank Stadium in his NFL preseason debut against the Houston Texans last August, former NC State center Zeke Correll tried to walk off the field under his own power. The Minnesota Vikings’ training staff, however, made him take a cart back to the locker room due to his lower leg injury. Correll later found out he broke his right ankle, effectively ending his rookie season before it even had a chance to get off the ground this past season. Watching an entire season from the couch was hard on the offensive lineman, who had played football every year since he was 5 years old. But that’s where Correll found himself this past fall. He was determined to get back on the field as soon as possible, rehabbing his injury back home in Cincinnati, Ohio.