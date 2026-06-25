Former NC State PG Quadir Copeland lands in NBA

NC State senior point guard Quadir Copeland went undrafted Tuesday-Wednesday, but his dream to play in the NBA is still alive.

The 6-foot-6, 200-pounder signed a two-way deal with the Houston Rockets as an undrafted free agent per media reports, and is expected to play in the NBA Summer League on July 9-19 in Las Vegas, Nev. Copeland, who played two years at Syracuse and one year at McNeese State, thrived this past year in his lone season with NC State.

Copeland averaged 13.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.8 steals per game. He finished with 477 assists vs. 270 turnovers in taking over the point guard duties, and worked well in the pick and roll and driving into the paint and finishing at the rim. Copeland took part in the Portsmouth Invitational this spring.

Copeland scored a season-high 28 points plus six assists in the 102-97 loss against Texas on Nov. 26 in the Maui Invitational. Copeland had an ACC-best 24 points and eight assists in a 98-88 win over Pittsburgh on March 11 in the ACC Tournament.

Copeland topped 10 or more assists in four games, including 16 assists in a 84-83 win at Southern Methodist, and he added seven points and 10 rebounds.

Copeland drastically improved his three-point shot this season. He started his Syracuse career going 1 of 9 on three-pointers in 2022-23, and then was 11 of 44 his sophomore season. Copeland fell backwards to shooting 4 of 26 on three-pointers when he joined coach Will Wade at McNeese State.

Wade sent Copeland to work with shooting coach Phil Beckner last summer in Phoenix, Ariz. It resulted in an improvement to shoot 23 of 58 for 39.7 percent this season.

Copeland played point guard at McNeese State and started 24 of 35 games and averaged 9.2 points and 4.5 assists per game in 2024-25. The Cowboys went 28-7 overall and defeated Clemson in the first round of the NCAA Tournament before falling against Purdue. Copeland had 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists in the win over the Tigers.

Copeland signed with coach Jim Boeheim and Syracuse, and then played for coach Adrian Autry his second year. He averaged 9.6 points, 4.6 rebound sand 2.8 assists in 22.4 minutes off the bench his sophomore year.

Copeland, who is from Philadelphia, Pa., attended Gettysburg (Pa.) High his first two years, then Burlington (N.J.) Life Center Academy and finished up at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy on its post-graudate team. On3.com had Copeland as a unranked three-star prospect in the class of 2022.