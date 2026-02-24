Former NC State players entering NFL free agency

At least six former NC State football players will be needing to find new homes in NFL free agency.

Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb earned headlines after the Miami Dolphins released him due to salary cap reasons. Other free agents who played for NC State include defensive linemen Justin Jones and Kentavius Street, quarterback Russell Wilson, cornerback Nick McCloud and linebacker Germaine Pratt.

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Miami Dolphins: Chubb recorded 47 total tackles with 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery for the 7-10 Dolphins. Chubb had sacks in four of his first five games, and he snagged two sacks in a 20-17 win over Tampa Bay on Dec. 28.

The former Rivals.com three-star prospect from Powder Springs (Ga.) Hillgrove High was the No. 5 overall draft pick in the 2018 NFL Draft to the Denver Broncos. He had a stellar rookie year with 12 sacks and 60 tackles in 16 games played, but then had a series of injuries. He joined Miami in 2022, playing a full schedule in 2023 and 2025. He has 303 career tackles, 48 sacks, 15 forced fumbles and seven passes defended in 90 games.

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Arizona Cardinals: Jones was placed on the Cardinals’ injured reserve with a knee injury last August.

Jones was a Rivals.com three-star prospect from Austell (Ga.) South Cobb High and went No. 84 overall in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft to the Los Angeles Chargers. Jones has 223 career tackles, 12 sacks, 35 tackles for loss, four fumble recoveries and one forced fumble in 88 games

CB Nick McCloud (2016-19, finished at Notre Dame), Chicago Bears: McCloud had 27 tackles and two passes defended and started four of 15 games played for the Bears.

McCloud was a Rivals.com three-star prospect from Rock Hill (S.C.) South Pointe, and he was undrafted in 2021. McCloud has played for the Cincinnati Bengals, New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers and he found a key role with the Bears. McCloud has 123 career tackles, three tackles for loss, one interception, 12 passes defended, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 63 games.

LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Indianapolis Colts: Pratt had 126 total tackles with one forced fumble, two recoveries and an interception in 16 total appearances between his time with the Las Vegas Raiders (four games) and Colts (12 games). He had 101 tackles with the Colts, who finished 8-9.

Pratt was a Rivals.com four-star prospect from High Point (N.C.) Central and went No. 72 overall in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft to the Cincinnati Bengals. He has 742 career tackles, 3.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries, eight interceptions and 33 passes defended in 112 career games.

DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), Atlanta Falcons: Street finished with 21 tackles, two sacks and three tackles for loss in seven games during his third season with the Falcons.

Street was a former Rivals.com four-star prospect out of Greenville (N.C.) Rose High, and was the No. 128 overall pick in the fourth round to the San Francisco 49ers in 2018. Street has 125 career tackles, 10.5 sacks, 24 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 85 career games.

QB Russell Wilson (2007-10, finished at Wisconsin), New York Giants: Wilson threw for 831 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions on a 58-percent completion rate in six games with the Giants.

Wilson was a Rivals.com two-star prospect coming out of Richmond (Va.) Collegiate, and was the No. 75 overall pick in the third round to the Seattle Seahawks in 2012. He played in Seattle until 2021, and then played with the Denver Broncos (2022-23) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (2024) before landing with the Giants. He has thrown for 46,966 yards, 353 touchdowns and 114 interceptions in 205 career games, plus rushed 1,042 attempts for 5,568 yards and 31 scores.

Former NC State wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who played for the Wolfpack at 2013-14, and South Florida from 2015-17, is a free agent after playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers.