Former NC State star Charley Young to share his story locally Thursday

Former NC State standout running back Charley Young will be part of a hour-long panel at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the Apex Eva Perry Regional Library.

Young will be on a Black History Month panel with author Tom Shanahan, former Michigan State quarterback Jimmy Raye, former Olympic silver medalist Gary Dilley, which will include a Q&A and a book signing afterward.

Young and the late Willie Burden were the first African-American scholarship players for NC State football as then coach Earle Edwards integrated the program. Young and Burden were running backs from Raleigh Enloe High, who stayed home for college.

Edwards had been an assistant coach at Penn State from 1936-48 and Michigan State from 1949-53, before getting hired with NC State. He went 77-88-8 during his career at NC State from 1954-70.

Young redshirted at NC State in 1970, and then played as part of the “The Four Stallions” with Burden, Stan Fritts and Roland Hooks. The 6-foot-1, 230-pound Young rushed 317 times for 1,657 yards and 16 touchdowns, plus 10 receptions for 150 yards and a score in 33 career games with the Wolfpack. Young rushed 114 times for 661 yards and seven touchdowns his senior year in 1973 under then second-year coach Lou Holtz, winning the ACC title.

Young went No. 22 overall in the first round of the 1974 NFL Draft to the Dallas Cowboys, and played in the league from 1974-77. He finished his pro career with 131 carries for 638 yards, and 40 receptions for 391 yards and four scores.

The Cowboys under coach Tom Landry went 29-13 during Young’s three-year stint, including a Super Bowl 21-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers following the 1975 season. Young tore his ACL in 1977, which ended his pro career.

Raye, who is from Fayetteville, N.C., played at Michigan State under coach Duffy Daugherty — who had coached with Edwards — and threw for 1,703 career yards, 14 touchdowns and 18 interceptions, and rushed for 885 yards and nine touchdowns from 1965-67. The Spartans went 10-1 in 1965 and finished No. 1 by United Press International and 9-0-1 in 1966.