Former NC State walk-on Jordan Snell to join Justin Gainey’s staff as graduate assistant

Shortly before Jordan Snell took the Lenovo Center court for the final time on senior night in March, he pondered what he wanted to do after the season. Coaching was at the top of his mind, especially with his father making a career in the profession, but so was becoming an agent.

One thing was for certain: He wanted to stay around the sport he grew up immersed in as a child.

Well, after a few months of enjoying his time away from playing, it looks like Snell has made a decision. The reserve guard that dribbled out NC State’s 2024 ACC championship victory over North Carolina inside Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., is set to join Justin Gainey’s staff as a graduate assistant, TheWolfpacker.com has learned.

Snell, who played for both Kevin Keatts and Will Wade during his four-year career, showed signs of becoming a coach during last year’s coaching transition. He was a vital part of keeping what it means to be a Wolfpack basketball player alive in the midst of a complete roster overhaul ahead of Wade’s only season in Raleigh.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound guard was so critical in that area that Wade oozed excitement each time he spoke about the player that filled the final spot on his bench each night.

“Snell is somebody who has an incredible presence to him,” Wade said. “He never has a bad day. He’s always excited. He gets our other guys excited, and he’s somebody that has unbelievable leadership ability and leadership qualities. Our guys look at him as a big brother.”

For a player that owns 12 points, six rebounds, two assists and a technical foul in his playing career, Snell’s off-the-court reputation is what led him to become a fan favorite in Raleigh. His energy rivaled anyone on the court, no matter if he was playing at the end of a blowout or not, while his ability to rally his teammates was just as impressive.

Although his playing career is over, Snell appears ready to begin the next chapter of his career. He grew up in a basketball household with his father, Steve, serving as a Division I assistant for his entire life, and it seems like he’s ready to follow in those same footsteps to mentor the next generation of players.

Despite being a well-traveled person, one that was born in New Orleans before living in Denver, San Jose, Calif., and Pickerington, Ohio, Raleigh looks to be home for Snell. It’s where he left his mark at both Cary (N.C.) Panther Creek High and NC State, a program that he helped to one of the more remarkable postseason runs that ended at the Final Four in Phoenix in 2024.

And he’s not done impacting the Wolfpack program. Snell is ready for the next step in his journey as a graduate assistant inside the Dail Basketball Center.