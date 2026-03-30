Former players, coach react to NC State hiring Justin Gainey to lead program: 'It's the right hire at the right time'
If there was any coaching candidate on NC State Athletic Director Boo Corrigan’s shortlist, there was only one that was going to get the public backing from the Wolfpack’s former players right away: Tennessee associate head coach Justin Gainey. Gainey, a well-regarded assistant and former Pack point guard, received support from all over the NC State fan base. And inside former player group chats and phone calls, he was the one they all wanted.