Four-star DL Cory Cunnigham makes long-awaited return trip to NC State

Junior defensive end Cory Cunningham has seen renewed interest from NC State and went to Alpha Wolf on June 21.

Cunningham last was at NC State in January 2025, so he got to see many of the new changes in the program. The biggest change for him is new defensive tackles/nose tackle coach Elisha Shaw, who has started to prioritize him.

“His energy brings a lot of looks to NC State,” Cunningham said. “He’s just a cool guy. He’ll coach you up. He’ll get you ready to coach football. He brings 100 percent and it’s real raw energy.”

The 6-foot-4, 265-pound Cunningham is a Rivals four-star prospect, ranked No. 64 overall nationally, No. 6 on the defensive line and No. 5 overall in the state of North Carolina in the class of 2028.

Cunningham hung out with Southeast Raleigh junior tackle Grayson Williams at Alpha Wolf.

“I learned about NC State’s defensive fronts and that Coach Shaw actually takes his time with them so they understand what they are doing,” Cunningham said. “I would like to go back to watch a game. NC State could have a big impact on me due to it being close to home. It isn’t that far. I’d love to go back to a game.”

Cunningham also has a new high school, due to his prep coach leaving Charlotte (N.C.) Providence. He is transferring to Cornelius (N.C.) Hough, where he’ll join fellow NC State recruiting target, junior linebacker Ryan Peterson.

Hough High is the reigning NCHSAA 8A champions and have added Cunningham, West Charlotte High’s Michael Griffin, a senior linebacker, and safety Davion Jones and top 10 cornerback Joshua Dobson of Fort Mill (S.C.) Catawba Ridge, who picked South Carolina on Wednesday.

NC State offered Cunningham on Jan. 22, 2025, following his unofficial visit to Raleigh. Cunningham didn’t hear much from the Wolfpack this past year, but that has started to change. College coaches started contacting the class of 2028 directly June 15.

“It did spark things up,” Cunningham said. “I want to learn a lot more academically.”

Cunningham had a terrific sophomore year at Providence High, finishing with 60 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 15 sacks and 26 hurries. He is a late bloomer to the sport, but has caught on quickly. Cunningham suffered a ruptured hamstring this spring and is back to being 100 percent.

“I definitely want to get better at using my hands a lot more in my film,” Cunningham said. “I think when you watch my film, I didn’t use too much of my hands, but definitely getting more of my hands.

“I’ve been working out. Taking rehab a lot more seriously. Soon, I’ll back in summer workouts after July 6.”

Cunningham has adjusted to fans knowing who he is, and the attention of being a top 65 player.

“It’s been a lot so far,” Cunningham said. “Coming from my freshman year to sophomore year, it’s a lot more variety to my name, but it’s just a blessing all the way. I just take it in.

“I’m very young and it’s just coming by so quick, so now I’m going to my junior year, so I’ve been handling it pretty well.”

The who’s who of college football has seemingly offered Cunningham. He has P4 offers from NC State, Auburn, California, Duke, Indiana, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Indiana. Kentucky, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oregon, South Carolina, Southern Methodist, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC and Virginia Tech. Both Appalachian State and East Carolina have also offered him.

Cunningham hasn’t been offered by Alabama, but would like to unofficially visit there. He’ll have a number of colleges hoping to attract him for game-day visits this fall. One school that has gotten his attention is on the other side of the country — Oregon.

“Oregon has been coming to see me for a while,” Cunningham said. “They’ve been contacting me on my phone. We’ve just been talking. We’ve just been having conversations with each other. I think Oregon is going to be a big factor.”