Four-star forward Kamora Pruitt arrives to NC State, ready to make impact

NC State women’s basketball signee Kamora Pruitt capped her senior year with an unusual experience: an outdoor all-star game at SeaWorld.

Pruitt nearly led Dallas (Texas) Legion Prep Academy to a title after playing in the Grind Session. She averaged 18.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists her senior year, finishing her prep career with 1,870 points.

The 6-foot-2 was picked to play in the Ballislife SeaWorld all-star game in San Diego, Calif., which was shown on YouTube. She went 5 of 10 from the field and 2 of 5 on three-pointers for 12 points, plus four rebounds in 14:22 minutes of action in a 89-71 loss.

The No. 40-ranked Pruitt played with and against four other ACC signees, and 17 of the players were ranked in the top 56 by ESPN’s HoopGurlz. Rivals has Pruitt ranked No. 32.

“It was a cool experience, just playing at SeaWorld, getting the experience to like go to SeaWorld, ride the rides, see the animals,” Pruitt said. “I got to interact with the sea lions a little bit. I got to walk around the park and ride different rides. It was a fun experience.”

Pruitt, who arrived at NC State on Tuesday, followed the Wolfpack on television and attended the North Carolina at NCSU game at Reynolds Coliseum. She looks forward to checking out Cook Out.

“I was just watching it and being excited to get there,” Pruitt said. “I got to see the atmosphere [for the UNC game]. I was just ready to play in front of that crowd.

“I mean, it was honestly just crazy seeing it in person. Because I’ve seen it on TV, but just being there in person and seeing it live, it was pretty cool.”

Pruitt’s inside-outside game fits well with what NCSU coach Wes Moore wants to accomplish offensively. Pruitt expects to make an immediate impact this upcoming season.

“Just my scoring ability, being able to score from three different [levels],” Pruitt said. “I feel like I could defend pretty well too. Playing both ends of the floor and just showcasing my game.

“I’ve been going to the gym and running on the treadmill for 20-25 minutes, and then I do plyometrics with my dad. Then sometimes I would go out and work with my coach and do more strength and conditioning stuff. I’m just running miles, which is something kind of new.”

Pruitt committed to NC State on Oct. 12, 2025, picking the Wolfpack in a surprise commitment in person to Moore. She also considered Arizona, Baylor, Oklahoma and Southern Methodist. Moore had offered her May 22, 2024.

Pruitt had high-major offers from NC State, Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, Brigham Young, Cincinnati, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Oregon, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Penn State, Southern Methodist, Tennessee, Texas Christian, Texas Tech and UCLA.

Pruitt understands there will be an adjustment to college, and the new assistant coaches hired. She was recruited by assistant coach Nikki West.

“Just getting to know my new teammates and getting to know the new assistant coaches, I have to get a relationship with them,” Pruitt said.

Pruitt liked how her senior year went, but wanted that Grind Session title.

“I had a good time and I feel like I had a pretty good senior year,” Pruitt said. “I defended more and then I kept adding to my mid-range and my three-point game.”