Freshman SS Christian Serrano's breakout week continues to help propel NC State's offense

Once NC State starting shortstop Mikey Ryan exited last Saturday’s rainy win at Virginia Tech early with a sprained foot, Wolfpack skipper Elliott Avent had a choice to make: Either insert senior infielder Wyatt Peifer into the order or let freshman Christian Serrano get his first taste of consistent playing time. At first, the 30th-year manager went with the experienced player. He plugged Peifer, a Gold Glove defender from his days at James Madison, into the order at second base to move Luke Nixon to the critical defensive spot of the lineup. But after Peifer went 0-for-3 in the series finale against the Hokies, NC State’s coaching staff started to evaluate every option on the table. Depending on how the Pack’s Monday practice went, it would determine who would slot in as Ryan recovers on the bench. Sure enough, the slick-handed freshman defender popped on the field — just as he’s done since he arrived in January. Serrano, who reclassified up a year from the Wolfpack’s 2027 recruiting class, spent the last four months looking for an opportunity to show what he can do in a game. Avent decided to let the 19-year-old give it a whirl when East Carolina arrived at Doak Field on Tuesday night.