Georgia Tech has altered approach when without injured center Mouhamed Sylla

Georgia Tech could have the tallest post duo NC State has faced this season, if freshman center Mouhamed Sylla is healthy.

NC State coach Will Wade knows that Georgia Tech’s style and sheer size changes if the 6-foot-10, 240-pound Sylla and 6-9, 240-pound Baye Ndongo play together at 12 p.m. Saturday on The CW Network at the Lenovo Center. The two Senegal, Africa, natives haven’t had much time together in ACC action.

Sylla started the season with five double-doubles in the first six games for Georgia Tech. He was also a rim protector with nine blocked shots during that November stretch.

Sylla was limited to 13 minutes against Duke on Dec. 31, and then missed the Boston College and Syracuse games due to a lower leg injury. He tried to play against Miami on Jan. 10, but couldn’t after two minutes, and missed the 89-66 blowout loss against Pittsburgh on Wednesday night. Sylla was in a medical boot during the game.

Wade will know quickly if he’ll face a “tall” team or small ball based on Sylla’s availability. He is averaging 10.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 22.3 minutes per game.

“I mean, look, he was a great player,” Wade said. “When they have those two bigs, it’s hard to score at that rim. Very, very difficult to score at the rim.”

Georgia Tech has fallen to 10-8 overall and 1-4 in the league, and the lineup has changed radically without Sylla. The Yellow Jackets have Ndonga at center, but played 6-7 small forward Kowacie Reeves and three guards with him.

Pacific point guard transfer Lamar Washington, sophomore shoting guard Jaeden Mustaf and freshman wing Akai Fleming started against Pitt.

“Washington is a good point guard,” Wade said. “So they’ve got a good team. Coach [Damon] Stoudemire does a great job with them. It’ll be a big challenge on Saturday.”

Backup center Peyton Marshall, a former NC State recruiting target, brings massive size off the bench at 7-foot and 300 pounds, but he played just six minutes against the Panthers and is coming back from a minor injury.

On3.com had Sylla ranked No. 18 overall in the class of 2025 coming out of Bella Vista College Prep in Phoenix, Ariz. He didn’t play traveling team ball, but was coveted by colleges. Sylla picked Georgia Tech over Washington, Oregon, Arkansas and Kansas among others.

Ndongo is averaging 12.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game in 25.4 minutes a contest. He’s shooting 55.1 percent from the field, and has three double-doubles for points and rebounds.

Ndongo had a career-high 29 points, 17 rebounds and two blocks in a 87-62 win vs. NC State on March 1, 2025.