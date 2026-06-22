Grant Duggins, Micah Gunter ready to shine at second session of NCISAA team camp

The NCISAA second session team camp takes place Friday-through-Sunday at Lewisville (N.C.) Forsyth Country Day, which means the Greensboro (N.C.) Day will take center stage.

NC State coach Justin Gainey watched junior point guard Micah Gunter and sophomore power forward Grant Duggins during the first session at Greensboro Day High on June 12-14. Both have offers from the Wolfpack.

The. 6-foot-3 Gunter was MVP with 26 points in the Josh Level Classic on May 30, and has been a standout with Team United 16s. Rivals has Gunter ranked No. 47 overall in the country in the class of 2028.

Gunter has high-major offers from NC State, Boston College, Cincinnati, Georgetown, Maryland, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, South Carolina and Virginia Tech. Charlotte, Coastal Carolina and High Point have also offered.

Reclassed junior shooting guard Geren Holmes will help lead The Burlington (N.C.) School. Holmes grew up in the Cleveland area and moved to Garner, N.C., and played for the Trojans in 2024-25. Holmes, who attended an NC State home game this season, is ranked No. 106 in the country in the class of 2027, and recently switched from Team Loaded South to Team Thad in the Nike EYBL.

Holmes has high major offers from Georgetown, Mississippi State, Ohio State, Penn State, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. He also has offers from Appalachian State, Charlotte, Cleveland State, East Carolina, Eastern Kentucky, High Point, North Carolina-Greensboro, Northern Arizona, St. Joseph’s, Texas-El Paso and Western Carolina.

The 6-10 Duggins, who is back from a broken nose, has offers from NC State, Florida State, High Point and Stetson.

Sanford (N.C.) Grace Christian small forward Kaedyn Cole, who is from Raleigh, brings an inside-outside game at about 6-6. He was one of the top players in the recent Josh Level Rising Stars Game on May 30, and plays with Team Loaded VA 15s. Cole was offered by Oklahoma State a week ago.

Sophomore shooting guard Braeden Greenup, whose parents both played at Shaw, had a standout year at Creedmoor (N.C.) South Granville. He has made the move to North Raleigh Christian and he plays with Team United 15s. Greenup has offers from Liberty, Maryland-Eastern Shore and Radford.

Athletic junior forward Cameron Moore of Wilson (N.C.) Greenfield School was impressive at the first NCISAA session, and has offers from Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, North Carolina-Greensboro and Western Carolina. He plays with Team Loaded South 16s.

Concord (N.C.) Academy senior wing James Minlend and senior wing Dillon Mason of Huntersville (N.C.) SouthLake Christian are teammates on 1 of 1 Elite on the Puma circuit. Both are generating recruiting interest.

Concord (N.C.) Cannon School freshman shooting guard Braylen Weaks played on the varsity last year as an eighth grader. He is the son of former Florida shooting Kenyan Weaks, who played for the Gators from 1996-00, and accumulated 1,234 career points and was 42.7 percent on three-pointers.

🚨 NCISAA SESSION 2 SCHEDULE 🚨 pic.twitter.com/fRBTrhmSOQ — Freddy Johnson (@CoachJ1977) June 22, 2026

NCISAA schedule

Junior point guard Micah Gunter and sophomore power forward Grant Duggins, Greensboro Day

Friday:

5 p.m. — Greensboro Day vs. Sanford Grace Christian (court 1)

Saturday:

1 p.m. — Greensboro Day vs. The Burlington School (1)

3 p.m. — Greensboro Day vs. Cary Academy (1)

Sunday:

12 p.m. — Greensboro Day vs. Concord Academy (1)

2 p.m. — Greensboro Day vs. Matthews Carmel Christian (1)

•••

Senior shooting Geren Holmes, The Burlington School

Friday:

7 p.m. — The Burlington School vs. Greensboro Caldwell Academy (1)

Saturday:

11 a.m. — Sanford Grace Christian vs. The Burlington School (1)

1 p.m. — Greensboro Day vs. The Burlington School (1)

Sunday:

10 a.m. — The Burlington School vs. Concord Academy (1)

1 p.m. — The Burlington School vs. Lewisville Forsyth Country Day (1)

•••

Junior forward Cameron Moore, Wilson Greenfield School

Friday:

9 p.m. — Wilson Greenfield School vs. Gastonia Gaston Christian (1)

Saturday:

2 p.m. — Wilson Greenfield School vs. Greensboro Caldwell Academy (2)

6 p.m. — Wilson Greenfield School vs. Gastonia Gaston Day (1)

Sunday:

9 a.m. — Wilson Greenfield School vs. Fayetteville Trinity Christian (2)

11 a.m. — Wilson Greenfield School vs. Lewisville Forsyth Country Day (1)

•••

Sophomore small forward Kaedyn Cole, Sanford Grace Christian

Friday:

5 p.m. — Greensboro Day vs. Sanford Grace Christian (1)

Saturday:

9 a.m. — Sanford Grace Christian vs. Burlington Christian (2)

11 a.m. — Sanford Grace Christian vs. The Burlington School (1)

•••

Sophomore shooting guard Braeden Greenup, North Raleigh Christian

Friday:

9 p.m. — North Raleigh Christian Academy vs. Wilmington Cape Fear Academy (3)

Saturday:

3 p.m. — North Raleigh Christian Academy vs. Goldsboro Wayne Country Day (2)

7 p.m. — North Raleigh Christian Academy vs. Charlotte Hickory Grove Christian (3)