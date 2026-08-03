Grant Duggins ranked No. 12 player nationally in class of 2029

The initial Rivals class of 2029 basketball rankings were released Monday, with Greensboro (N.C.) Day sophomore power forward Grant Duggins the highest ranked player in the state of North Carolina.

Duggins was ranked No. 12 overall player in the class of 2029, and he has offers from NC State, Florida State, High Point and Stetson.

Related link: Rivals top 75 for the class of 2029

The 6-foot-9, 215-pound Duggins plays with CP3 15s traveling team and has helped Greensboro Day to back-to-back NCiSAA 4A state titles. Duggins was the rare eighth grader to play basketball for the Bengals. Duggins and NC State junior point guard target Micah Gunter, who is ranked No. 47 overall in the class of 2028 by Rivals, has coach Freddy Johnson in position to be among the top teams nationally. Greensboro Day went 36-2 last year.

New Bern (N.C.) High sophomore shooting guard Antwan “A.J.” Scott Jr. is a four-star prospect and ranked No. 32 overall nationally. Scott didn’t play with a shoe-sponsored traveling team this spring and summer, but made his mark at New Bern High, which is where his father once played — former Wake Forest power forward Antwan Scott Sr.

The 6-5, 180-pound Scott Jr., has early offer from Wake Forest and East Carolina. He averaged 15.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game in 22 contests, with a season-high 34 points in a win over Richlands (N.C.) Liberty Christian Academy on Dec. 23, 2025. The Bears went 17-6 this season.

Sophomore shooting guard Braeden Greenup, whose parents both played for Shaw University in Raleigh, is ranked No. 48 overall. The 6-2, 189-pound combo guard had an impressive freshman year at Creedmoor (N.C.) South Granville, and is now transferring to North Raleigh Christian Academy.

Greenup averaged 22.8 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game for South Granville, which went 15-11 this season.

Raleigh native Kaedyn Cole is fresh off of helping Team Loaded 15s win the adidas 3SSB championship in Rock Hill, S.C. Rivals ranked the 6-6, 215-pound Cole at No. 50 nationally. He averaged 12.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game for Team Loaded 15s, which went 25-3.

Cole attended Sanford (N.C.) Grace Christian his freshman year, and averaged 12.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game. He shot 56 percent from the field for the Crusaders, who went 18-8 overall.

Right behind Cole at No. 51 nationally is Raleigh native Aaron Parker, who NC State offered this spring. Parker played his first two years at Southeast Raleigh High and then reclassed to 2029, and will be attending Durham (N.C.) North Carolina Good Better Best Academy.

The 6-6, 215-pound Parker has early offers from NC State, Texas A&M, Campbell, Coastal Carolina and East Carolina. He played with Team United 16s this offseason, and he was MVP of the Josh Level Classic Rising Stars game after scoring 28 points May 30.