'He loved it': Father of 5-star SG Ryan Hampton breaks down NC State official visit

NC State coach Will Wade has had a longstanding relationship with Daytona Beach (Fla.) DME Academy five-star shooting guard Ryan Hampton and his family after he recruited the top prospect’s older brother, RJ, in the 2019 cycle. So when the Wolfpack entered the younger Hampton’s recruitment, the program quickly became a top contender because of the head coach. No matter where Wade would have been coaching at the Power Conference level, the Hampton family would have been very interested in that program. Luckily for NC State, Wade is patrolling the sidelines inside the Lenovo Center.