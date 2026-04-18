Hofstra transfer PG Preston Edmead commits to NC State

NC State’s transfer portal roster build is starting to take shape. Hofstra point guard Preston Edmead committed to the Wolfpack during his official visit Saturday morning.

Edmead, who was named the CAA Rookie of the Year this past season, has three years of eligibility remaining.

The Deer Park, N.Y., native impressed in his first season of college basketball, averaging 16.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists on 40.1 percent shooting. Edmead, a confident guard, knocked down 96 3-pointers on a 38.7 percent clip.

Edmead, who was named the CAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player, scored in double figures in 29 of his 35 starts in his debut season. He turned in a season-best 26 points to help Hofstra past Monmouth in the conference title game, while he posted 24 points with six made triples in the Pride’s 90-70 loss to Alabama in the NCAA Tournament.

While Edmead proved he’s a capable scorer at the Division I level, he was also able to create for his teammates. He posted 22 games with four or more assists, including a season-high nine twice with eight in three other outings.

Before he arrived at the collegiate level, Edmead averaged 24.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game as a senior at Easthampton (Mass.) Williston Northampton to be named the NEPSAC Class A Player of the Year. He played his travel ball with the Nike EYBL’s NY Rens.

Edmead, who ranks as the No. 108 player in the portal, is the Wolfpack’s second commitment of the offseason, joining Santa Clara guard Christian Hammond.