How 4-star LB AJ Randle’s long-standing relationship with Dave Doeren has kept NC State in the mix

Dave Doeren has known the Randle family for more than a decade. Their bond with NC State’s longtime coach started when Brandon Bouyer-Randle was going through the recruiting process as a three-star linebacker out of Battle Creek (Mich.) Central in 2014. NC State was Bouyer-Randle’s first offer in the recruiting process, and even though he ended up committing to Michigan State as a member of the Spartans’ 2016 recruiting class (later transferring to Texas Tech and UConn), the way Doeren treated his family left a lasting impression. Fast forward more than a decade since first meeting the Wolfpack’s now all-time winningest coach, the Randle family is leaning on its past bond with Doeren. Why? Not only did they move to the Triangle, but another son is being recruited by NC State.