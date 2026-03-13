How a subtle change helped NC State's Ryan Marohn reach a new level in ACC-opening win over Boston College

Ryan Marohn walked the opening batter of the sixth inning on five pitches, the final four tosses landing outside the zone with just a two-run lead. Although it appeared like he was starting to lose command in his deepest outing of the year, NC State’s star lefty dialed in to the vintage version of himself against Boston College.

The junior southpaw earned a three-pitch strikeout on the next batter before inducing a groundout a trio of tosses later. But the third out of the frame was the most impressive. Marohn, who leaned on his mid-90s fastball and changeup for most of the afternoon, used his devastating curveball to freeze Jack Toomey with his perfectly placed breaking ball at the bottom of the zone.

After the sixth-inning sequence, it was all NC State the rest of the way as the nation’s 10th-ranked squad earned a 4-2 win over Boston College to open ACC play. That was the version of Marohn, the Wolfpack’s top starting pitcher, the 2,361 fans inside Doak Field’s stands were looking forward to seeing Friday afternoon.

Marohn, who missed last Friday’s scheduled start due to minor bicep soreness in a precautionary manner, grinned from ear to ear as he reflected on one of his most-complete performances of the season. He fired a season-best seven scoreless innings with three hits and three walks allowed, while striking out six batters in the process.

“It just felt good to be back out there,” Marohn said. “It was a good win.”

But how did the Preseason All-America selection end up turning in his best start of the season, despite coming off the irritation he felt in his arm? It wasn’t due to the rest day because he could have pitched if it were later in the year or the postseason, rather Marohn used this past week to reset his focus and use the pitching approach that he found immense success with a year ago.

Marohn, who was a Third Team All-ACC honoree as a sophomore, tried to add a new pitch to his repertoire this offseason, fully supinating as he threw a slider to create a sweeper. But each time he did so, the result was just a normal slider, and it soon led to him losing feel for his changeup.

But as he approached the conference opener, Marohn was ready to find his dominant self on the mound once again — even though he tossed a total of 13.2 innings with just two earned runs, six walks and 20 strikeouts through his first three starts. There was more to unlock.

And by returning to his normal pitch mix, which leans on his fastball and changeup, Marohn seemed to feel more comfortable on the mound. His changeup was back to its electric form, while the slider and curveball were also working well.

“I felt like I had to get back and throw more strikes, and command the off-speed pitches too,” Marohn said. “It felt like how I was pitching last year, just loose and relaxed out there. I think that led to good results.”

Success, did in fact, follow.

Marohn gave up just one hit through his first three frames, before working around a one-out single in the fourth and a two-out double in the fifth to keep the Eagles’ bats at bay for the duration of his start. Add in his standout sixth inning of work, and Marohn was in the form that the Wolfpack is more than pleased to see.

The Chantilly, Va., native hadn’t gone longer than five innings in his first trio of starts, but he cruised past that against the Eagles with just 93 total pitches — four more than he needed to get through his previous season-long outing against Princeton on Feb. 20.

For NC State skipper Elliott Avent, his top starter was a version of himself yet to be seen all year, both in the preseason or in games.

“I thought he was totally different today than he’d been all season,” Avent said. “I thought he was totally different.”

Marohn, who has now turned in at least six strikeouts through each of his first four starts, boasts a 0.87 ERA in his opening 20.2 innings of work this season. He was already effective before, but Marohn is hitting another level on the rubber.

Boston College possessed the best lineup that he’d seen to this point, but the left-hander made quick work of the Eagles. Even when they did threaten with early base runners, Marohn induced a pair of inning-ending double plays to kill their momentum.

From then on out, Marohn cruised through his start in effective fashion. The subtle change with his pitching approach paid immediate dividends, which the ace is now looking to carry forward with the Wolfpack’s quest to sit atop the conference with its deep lineup and pitching staff this spring.

He didn’t feel any added pressure or have increased motivation after the program’s two head-scratching losses to Lafayette and Elon over the past seven days. Instead, Marohn was able to use his sophomore season mindset to impress on a cool March afternoon in Raleigh.

That, he was happy with.

“I try to keep the same headspace every time I go out there,” Marohn said. “It was really just to go out there, attack the zone and trust the guys behind me. … It was just a good team win.”