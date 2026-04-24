How Boise State transfer G RJ Keene fits into NC State’s roster-building plan

Another day, another under-the-radar commitment for NC State as Justin Gainey continues to craft his first roster in Raleigh. Boise State transfer guard RJ Keene II announced his pledge to the Wolfpack on Friday afternoon to become the latest to join the mix. Keene, who has one season of eligibility remaining, isn’t a flashy player by any means. He won’t jump off the page when looking at a box score, but the sixth-year transfer will have to fill a critical bench role at NC State. Here’s a look at what Keene’s addition means for the Wolfpack.