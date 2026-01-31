How former NC State players, signees are doing at different colleges

NC State has 13 former players or signees who are playing at other colleges this season. Former point guard Kam Woods erupted for 33 points this week in a loss against Iowa on Wednesday.

Here is a look at how the former players or signees are doing.

Ismael Diouf, PF, Northern Iowa: The native of Canada played college basketball in his country for two years, and then came to NC State lsat year. He averaged 2.2 points and 1.4 rebounds in 8.0 minutes per game over 18 contests last year. He transferred to Northern Iowa and is averaging 3.6 points and 1.5 rebounds in 12.9 minutes per game this season. He had a season-high 10 points in a 63-58 loss against Saint Mary’s on Dec. 22.

R.J. Greer, SG, Davidson: Greer signed with NC State, but following the coaching transition was released from his letter of intent.The 6-3, 175-pound Greer is averaging 3.4 points in 6.7 minutes per game in 12 contests, and is 10 of 16 on three-pointers. He had a season-high 13 points in a 97-63 win over DeSales in the season opener Nov. 3.

Bryce Heard, SF, Dayton: The 6-6, 194-pounder from Chicago was originally in the class of 2025, but decided to enroll at NC State a year early. He averaged 1.2 points in 6.3 minutes per game over 24 contests last year. He transferred to Dayton and is averaging 7.1 points and 2.3 rebounds in 19.9 minutes a contest. He is shooting 44.1 percent from the field and 33.3 percent on three-pointers. Heard scored a season-high 16 points and went 4 of 5 on three-pointers in a 83-79 loss vs. Brigham Young on Nov. 28.

Marcus Hill, SG, Texas A&M: Hill played two years of junior college and then thrived at Bowling Green in 2023-24. He averaged 20.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per game for the Falcons. Hill transferred to NC State and averaged 11.5 points and 3.9 rebounds last year. He shot 45.3 percent from the field and 20.5 percent on three-pointers. Hill transferred to Texas A&M and is starting and chipping in 10.1 points and 2.9 rebounds a contest. He is shooting 48.2 percent from the field and 20.0 percent on three-pointers. Hill had a season-high 25 points and seven rebounds in a 93-80 overtime loss against SMU on Dec. 7.

Mike James, SF, Vanderbilt: The former top 100 prep recruit signed with Louisville and redshirted in 2021-22. He averaged in double figures at Louisville for two years and transferred to NC State last year. He suffered a serious knee injury and redshirted. James is now at Vanderbilt and is averaging 1.5 points in 9.6 minutes per game. He has scored a season-high five points against both Kentucky and Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Isaiah Miranda, C, Long Island: The 7-1, 230-pound Miranda was considered a top 40 recruit coming out of Rhode Island. He enrolled at NC State mid-semester and redshirted. He departed the program following the season, and then had one semester at Oklahoma State in 2023 and one semester at Wisconsin-Green Bay in 2024. He is now at Long Island and averaging 4.2 points and 1.6 rebounds per game, and had a season-high 12 points and four rebounds IU-Indianapolis on Nov. 6.

Dennis Parker, SF, Radford: Parker was a top 100 prospect from Richmond, Va., in the class of 2023, and he showed flashes in his two years at NC State, but also had injuries or illness. He averaged 2.9 points and 2.3 rebounds in 12.3 minutes per game at NCSU last year. Parker transferred to Radford and has thrived this season. He is averaging 19.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game this season, and is shooting 49.2 percent from the field and 40.2 percent on three-pointers. Parker shocked the college basketball world when he had 53 points, eight rebounds and 10 of 14 on three-pointers in a 107-77 win over Coppin State on Dec. 14.

Treymane Parker, SG, Seton Hall: The 6-0, 180-pounder from Fayetteville, N.C., signed with NC State in the class of 2023, but he elected to remain with Overtime Elite for a fifth year of high school. Parker did come to NC State last year and he averaged 4.6 points and 1.1 assists in 11.9 minutes per game last year. Parker transferred to Seton Hall and is averaging 4.4 points and 1.7 assists in 16.7 minutes per game, and is shooting 30.9 percent from the field and 22.9 percent on three-pointers. Parker had a season-high 12 points in a 76-67 win over Georgetown on Jan. 10.

Shawn Phillips, C, Missouri: Phillips was signed to NC State in the class of 2022, but let go during the spring of his senior year. The 7-foot, 245-pounder landed at LSU, and then transferred to Arizona State after a year. Phillips is now at Missouri for his last year of college, and is averaging 7.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 20.1 minutes per game, and is shooting 70.3 percent from the field.

M.J. Rice, SF, Cape Fear C.C.: Rice was a McDonald’s All-American, who picked Kansas over NC State, and then transferred back home to NCSU. He didn’t finish his sophomore year and took a year off from basketball. He is now at Cape Fear Community College, and is coming off the bench to average 16.0 points and 6.2 rebounds, and shooting 53.4 percent from the field and 25.9 percent on three-pointers. He has scored a season-high 24 points in three different games.

L.J. Thomas, PG, Old Dominion: Thomas signed with NC State in the class of 2022, and played a year and a half for the Wolfpack, departing the team in 2023-24. Thomas transferred to Austin Peay and averaged 14.2 points an 3.9 assists per game last season. He is now at Old Dominion and averaged 11.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game this season. Thomas is shooting 48.0 percent from the field and 31.8 percent on three-pointers. Thomas scored a season-high 20 points and grabbed five rebounds in a 60-57 win over Norfolk State on Nov. 11.

Mady Traore, PF, Washington: Traore was slotted to attend NC State, but ended up parting ways before arriving on campus. He then headed to New Mexico State, transferred to Maryland and found his footing at Frank Phillips Junior College in 2024-25. He averaged 13.2 points and 8.4 rebounds per game, and picked Washington, where he is redshirting this season due to injury.

Kam Woods, PG, USC: The well-traveled Woods was supposed to redshirt at NC State in 2023-24, but a court ruling allowed him to play. He averaged 1.2 points in 7.4 minutes per game over 13 contests. Woods started his career at Troy, then North Carolina A&T, NC State and was at Robert Morris last year, helping them reach the NCAA Tournament. Woods didn’t get picked up in the transfer portal, but USC needed one more guard due to injuries and he was added mid-semester. He exploded for 33 points and three assists in a 73-72 loss at Iowa on Wednesday. He is averaging 6.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 27.4 minutes per game, and is shooting 10.5 percent on three-pointers in nine games played.