How former NC State players, signees did this season

NC State has 14 former players or signees who are playing at other colleges this season. Six of them reached the NCAA Tournament.

Here is a look at how the former players or signees are doing.

Ismael Diouf, PF, Northern Iowa: The native of Quebec, Canada played college basketball in his country at Laval for two years, and then came to NC State lsat year. He averaged 3.0 points and 1.2 rebounds in 10.5 minutes for Northern Iowa this season. Northern Iowa went 23-13 and lost 79-53 to St. John’s in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

R.J. Greer, SG, Davidson: Greer signed with NC State, but following the coaching transition was released from his letter of intent.The 6-3, 175-pound Greer is averaging 3.4 points in 6.7 minutes in 17 games played. Davidson went 20-14 and lost against Oklahoma State 84-80 in the NIT Tournament.

Bryce Heard, SF, Dayton: The 6-6, 194-pounder from Chicago was originally in the class of 2025, but decided to enroll at NC State a year early. He averaged 1.2 points in 6.3 minutes per game over 24 contests last year. He transferred to Dayton and averaged 6.6 points and 2.4 rebounds in 18.4 minutes per game of the 25-12 Flyers, who lost 61-55 against Illinois State in the NIT Tournament quarterfinals.

Marcus Hill, SG, Texas A&M: Hill played two years of junior college and then thrived at Bowling Green in 2023-24. He averaged 20.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per game for the Falcons. Hill transferred to NC State and averaged 11.5 points and 3.9 rebounds last year. Hill started 30 of 34 games he played in for Texas A&M this season, and averaged 10.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game this season. The Aggies went 22-12 and lost 88-57 against Houston in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Mike James, SF, Vanderbilt: The former No. 89-ranked player in the class of 2021, went to Louisville and redshirted. He averaged 12.6 points and 5.0 rebounds per game for the Cardinals in 2023-24. He transferred to NC State and suffered a season-ending knee injury. James transferred to Vanderbilt and went 1.5 points and 2.0 rebounds in 10.6 minutes per game in 22 contests. Vanderbilt went 27-9 overall and lost 74-72 against Nebraska in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Paul Mbiya, C, Kansas: The. 7-0, 245-pounder from the Congo signed with NC State and then quickly asked out of his letter of intent and he picked Kansas, which went 24-11 before falling 67-65 to St. John’s in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. He averaged 1.2 points and 1.4 rebounds in five minutes per game in 21 contests.

Isaiah Miranda, C, Long Island: The 7-1, 230-pound Miranda was ranked No. 40 by On3.com coming out of SoCal Academy in Northridge, Calif. The Rhode Island native enrolled at NC State at mid-semester and redshirted. He departed the program following the season, and then had one semester at Oklahoma State in 2023 and one semester at Wisconsin-Green Bay in 2024. He averaged 3.7 points and 1.5 rebounds in 8.2 minutes at Long Island and was limited to 13 games. He was out from Jan. 18-March 9. Long Island went 24-11 under coach Rod Strickland and lost 92-58 against Arizona in the NCAA Tournament.

Dennis Parker, SF, Radford: Parker was was ranked No. 101 by On3.com in the class of 2023 coming out of Richmond (Va.) John Marshall. He averaged 2.9 points and 2.3 rebounds in 12.3 minutes per game at NCSU last year. Parker transferred to Radford and enjoyed a breakout year with 18.3 points and 5.9 rebounds per game, and he shot 37.7 percent on three-pointers. Parker intends to enter the transfer portal for school No. 3. He had 53 points, eight rebounds and 10 of 14 on three-pointers in a 107-77 win over Coppin State on Dec. 14. Radford went 16-16.

Treymane Parker, SG, Seton Hall: The 6-0, 180-pounder from Fayetteville, N.C., signed with NC State in the class of 2023, but he elected to remain with Overtime Elite for a fifth year of high school. Parker did come to NC State last year and he averaged 4.6 points and 1.1 assists in 11.9 minutes per game last year. Parker transferred to Seton Hall and is averaging 4.3 points and 2.8 rebounds in 15.5 minutes per game for the 21-12 Pirates.

Shawn Phillips, C, Missouri: Phillips was signed to NC State in the class of 2022, but let go during the spring of his senior year. The 7-foot, 245-pounder went to LSU and Arizona State, before landing at Missouri. He started all 31 games for the 20-13 Tigers, and he averaged 7.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 20.5 minutes per game. Miami (Fla.) defeated Missouri 80-66 in the NCAA Tournament.

M.J. Rice, SF, Cape Fear C.C.: Rice was a McDonald’s All-American, who picked Kansas over NC State, and then transferred back home to NCSU. On3.com ranked him No. 24 in the class of 2022 coming out of Napa (Calif.) Prolific Prep.He didn’t finish his sophomore year at NC State and took a year off from basketball. He went to Cape Fear Community College in Wilmington, N.C., and averaged 15.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game in 14 games. His season came to an end Jan. 29 in his “homecoming” game at Wake Technical C.C. on Jan. 29.

L.J. Thomas, PG, Old Dominion: Thomas signed with NC State in the class of 2022, and played a year and a half for the Wolfpack, departing the team in 2023-24. Thomas transferred to Austin Peay and averaged 14.2 points an 3.9 assists per game last season. He transferred to Old Dominion and averaged 11.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, and shot 29.0 percent from three-point land for the 12-21 Monarchs.

Mady Traore, PF, Washington: Traore was slotted to attend NC State, but ended up parting ways before arriving on campus. He then headed to New Mexico State, transferred to Maryland and found his footing at Frank Phillips Junior College in 2024-25. He averaged 13.2 points and 8.4 rebounds per game, and picked Washington, where he is redshirting this season due to injury.

Kam Woods, PG, USC: The well-traveled Woods was supposed to redshirt at NC State in 2023-24, but a court ruling allowed him to play. He averaged 1.2 points in 7.4 minutes per game over 13 contests. Woods started his career at Troy, then North Carolina A&T, NC State and was at Robert Morris last year, helping them reach the NCAA Tournament. USC picked up Woods midway through the season after some point guard injuries. He averaged 8.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 31.4 minutes, and started 17 of 20 games for the 18-14 Trojans.