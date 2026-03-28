How is Saint Louis coach Josh Schertz with his media messaging

A subtle part of a coaching search is that some (or all) athletic directors want to know how coaches handle the media and messaging to fans.

Saint Louis coach Josh Schertz was able to reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time in his 28th year of college coaching, so he was under a unique media spotlight.

Schertz was able to have four pre- and- post-game press conferences in defeating Georgia and losing against Michigan in the Big Dance. If Schertz is indeed interested in the NC State job, his media messaging will be a key component in selling the program to fans in the NIL era.

Here are Schertz’s quotes that shows off his personality.

On his basketball philosophy:

“That actually is the philosophy is to get the ball to the rim and then decide from there. You know, the defense always tells you what to do. There’s a right play to be made. You got to make the right play.

“Whether that’s the ball being driven, whether that’s rolls, whether that’s post-ups, whether that’s off ball action, everything is tried to design to get the ball to the rim, play with unbelievable force, and then make the right decisions.

“Sometimes that’s you. I think the first half — I don’t know what it finished with. First half we had 13 no-dribble layups, and you’re hunting those. At halftime we had 13 of them. We were 3 for 15 from three, but we had 49 points.

“I thought our spacing was great, our active spacing was great. We had a bunch of active drives and got the ball downhill. I thought we were disciplined with our QB. We call them QB decisions, but rim decisions, and found guys both on the perimeter and in the paint. Even the threes, I thought most of them — we had a couple of bad ones in the first half, but most of them were really high-quality threes.

“That’s the offense. It’s twos and the rim first, and then the defense tells you what to do, and you play behind that.”

On his first two years at SLU:

“Yeah, it’s been a joy. You take a job and you never know what you get there. But this place it’s special, and the people make a place. We have great people, and our fan base is terrific.

“When we got there, certainly we were taking over a program that had certainly pockets of success, but was coming off a 14th place finish in the A-10. We came in and really tried to develop a culture and a way of playing and a work environment. It hasn’t always been linear, but it’s been — I think, the people have stuck by us and believed in us and poured into it.

“It’s a great setup. It’s a job where you can win and win at a high level. We have everything you need to compete, and I think one of the best leagues in the country in the Atlantic 10.

“Again, the people that are driving it, from the board down to the president, down to the athletic director, there’s incredible alignment and commitment to basketball. That’s made my job ultimately pretty easy in terms of just going out and getting the players and putting the players together.

“They do all the heavy lifting, so it’s made my job pretty straightforward.”

On keeping the right perspective with everything going on:

“I think we go on these journeys, and at this point of the season, when you have success or even if you don’t, there’s always speculation who’s coming back, who’s going where, what’s happening with coaches, what’s happening with players.

“I think one of our program bedrocks is be where your feet are, just to be present. It would be so disappointing to go through this experience and not enjoy it and to not be where your feet are.

“For us to play well tomorrow and play well enough to win, we’re going to have to be completely fully present inside the competition. We’re have to compete present and do it every possession and stack possessions.

“That’s just a program bedrock. Be where your feet are. We’ll worry about the off-season stuff when the off-season hits. Our goal is to try to extend that out as long as we can. At this point, the next loss is the last loss, so everything we can do.

“I think this group really cares about each other. I think they feel responsible to each other. I don’t think anybody wants to let anybody else down. So from players to coaches, full focus on what’s in front of us, and I think we’ve got the right kind of — not just competitive character — but I think we’ve got really high-character guys in that locker room. So I haven’t seen anything where I’d look at it and say, man, this guy is distracted or worried about that or worried about that.”

An example of how Schertz breaks down an opposing player:

“Yeah, he’s [Georgia center Somto Cyril] obviously tremendous size, great athlete, length. He brings a tremendous force on both ends. He does a great job of dominating the rim offensively with all the dunks and then defensively with his shot blocking and his shot deterrence.

He’s a load to handle. It’s going to be really challenging for us. He’s terrific on the offensive glass, and he’s a guy that is a roll threat. He puts vertical pressure on the rim. Where Robbie puts more horizontal pressure with his shooting, Cyril puts more vertical pressure with his rolling. He does a great job sprinting the floor in transition.

“A lot of their transition, kind of an invisible thing, but how hard he runs the floor and you’ve got to account for him at the rim, and then it opens up those pitch ahead threes, those pitch ahead drives. And a lot of the stuff that he doesn’t get any box score validation for, he does a great job there.

“Unbelievable challenge, great player, and we’ll have to, from a physicality standpoint, effort standpoint, match what he brings, which is really high level.”

Schertz in trying to show his sense of humor:

“You know, I think [Michigan coach] Dusty [May] and I, we have a lot in common — both very good looking and hair and all that stuff.

“No, but we’re both obviously obsessed with basketball and trying to figure out ways to do it better. I think friendships usually start with common interests, and the common interest is basketball and how we can do our jobs better.”

Schertz on his inner circle of other coaches:

“Sometimes we’ll have other stuff to talk about. A lot of it is basketball. There’s only a handful of people probably in coaching — I think Dusty, Ben McCollum [of Iowa], maybe Ryan Pannone [of Arkansas State} — that I talk to weekly. There’s a lot of basketball talk, but we may be just talking about our players, our lives, what’s going on.

“It’s a friendship centered on basketball, but I don’t think it’s something where we’ll talk about stuff going on. Like his son works with the Heat — in the video room at the Heat. There’s just conversation outside of general basketball.

“I consider particularly those three guys to be friends. And the friendship is greater than just your typical, come in, talk X’s and O’s and that — although I would say the preponderance of the conversation is around basketball and leadership.”

Schertz minutes after losing to Michigan:

“Credit to Michigan. I thought they were great. With them, you have to concede something. We don’t have the size to not, and what we were willing to live with was some late contest 3s from different guys. To their credit, I think they missed their last two or three, but they were shooting almost 60 percent from three for the game.

“Hard to beat them if they’re at their A, and we just weren’t able to make them play bad enough.

“So proud of my team. Result is not what we want obviously, but they fought tooth and nail for the entire 40 minutes. A little bit undermanned, but not in terms of heart, fight, competitiveness. We gave everything we had. Like I told them, I think we hit a 3 in the middle of the second half to cut it to 61-57, and I thought we’d have a great chance to win the thing, I really did.

“Credit Michigan, they made plays. We had to have a better night shooting the ball. Ten for 32, we had some guys struggle from three. We got some good looks we didn’t make, and then we obviously struggled from the free-throw line, and the margin against them is so small you’ve got to be almost perfect on both ends and for them to miss a few and us to make a few.

“I think that’s why they’re the best team in the country, but again, I’m incredibly proud of our team in every facet.”

Schertz minutes after defeating Georgia:

“Certainly I thought our guys, unbelievable performance. Georgia has a terrific team. Obviously Coach [Mike] White does a great job. They have really good players. They’ve had a fantastic season. Watched them a bunch in the SEC, so congratulations to them on a terrific year.

“But I thought our guys, you know, set a great tone early in the game from a physicality standpoint. Certainly leaving Pittsburgh felt like our fight and our competitiveness was getting back to the level that we were used to, and we had to bring some discipline and brains to it. After some bad fouls early, I thought we did a great job in all the areas we needed to.

“I thought we played super hard. We were really physical. I thought we executed well, and I thought we were connected and together.

“Proud of our guys. Certainly a great win, and now we’ll get a chance to try to do it again, play obviously I think the best team [Michigan] in the country on Saturday.”