Skip to main content
NC State
Join Now

How much production does NC State football return for the 2026 season?

image_6483441 (3)by: Noah Fleischman31 minutes agofleischman_noah
Duke Scott
NC State redshirt freshman running back Jayden Scott will have a larger role next year with Daylan Smothers' departure. (USA Today Sports photos)

The transfer portal is closed for entries and NFL draft decisions have been made, allowing NC State to move its focus completely to the 2026 campaign. While the Pack can still add to its roster via the transfer portal or junior college ranks, the program has a better idea of what its team will look like when it kicks off next fall in Brazil.  But what did the roster turnover look like for the Wolfpack in terms of returning roster production?   Taking a closer look at the stats, let’s break down NC State’s leaders in six categories – passing, rushing, receiving, tackles, sacks and interceptions – and how much will be back for 2026.

Join for $1
then billed annually
The Wolfpacker
+
+
One subscription: The best NC State Wolfpack coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.