How much production does NC State football return for the 2026 season?

The transfer portal is closed for entries and NFL draft decisions have been made, allowing NC State to move its focus completely to the 2026 campaign. While the Pack can still add to its roster via the transfer portal or junior college ranks, the program has a better idea of what its team will look like when it kicks off next fall in Brazil. But what did the roster turnover look like for the Wolfpack in terms of returning roster production? Taking a closer look at the stats, let’s break down NC State’s leaders in six categories – passing, rushing, receiving, tackles, sacks and interceptions – and how much will be back for 2026.