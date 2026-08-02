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The Wolfpacker Baseball

How NC State baseball’s Pack Pros have fared through the first four months of the 2026 season

image_6483441 (3)
Noah Fleischman@fleischman_noah
45m
Patrick Bailey
Cleveland Guardians catcher Patrick Bailey (16) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

NC State has more than two dozen former players in the professional ranks, grinding their way through the minor leagues in a quest to make their Major League debut. Let’s take a look at how they’ve fared through the first four months of the season. Note: The Wolfpack’s seven MLB Draft picks have yet to make their professional debuts with the respective teams they were selected by. All seven did sign their contracts and will be assigned to minor league teams shortly.

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