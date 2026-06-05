How NC State baseball’s Pack Pros have fared through the first two months of the season

After beginning the season on the injured list due to an offseason surgery to remove a bone spur from his left elbow, former NC State left-handed pitcher Carlos Rodon is starting to find his groove on the mound once again. The three-time All-Star selection has allowed one run in each of his last three starts, striking out seven in two of those outings as he’s tossed at least five innings in the process. It’s a bounce back from his first two starts, which featured a total of five earned runs with eight total walks and 12 strikeouts in eight total innings pitched. Rodon is rounding into his sharp form that most around baseball have enjoyed watching over his illustrious career. Here’s a look at where each of the former Pack standouts are beginning the new season with a quick glance at how they’ve performed after the first two months of the campaign.