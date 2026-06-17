How NC State DL commit Amir Moore went from basketball hopeful to coveted football prospect

Harrells (N.C.) Christian coach Clayton Hall sat in his office last September when he got a call from National Preps Carolinas Scouting Director Jeff Mullen. He wasn’t expecting anyone to be reaching out about his raw junior defensive lineman, but that’s exactly who the former Division I assistant was interested in. “I hear you’ve got a monster of a guy?” Mullen asked Hall, who confirmed the alluded to prospect, Amir Moore, was set to enter his second season on the football team after arriving at the small private school to lace up his shoes as a basketball prospect. Mullen was intrigued by the rumors he heard about Moore, but he needed more information. He wanted Hall to send photos and video, as well as Moore’s measurements: height, weight, wingspan and a 40-yard dash time. The second-year football coach, who also serves as Harrells’ basketball coach, made sure to do what he was asked during Moore’s lunch period that same day. He checked in at 6-foot-7, 278 pounds with a 7-foot wingspan and clocked a 4.9 40 — a test he ran twice just to prove his speed at his size wasn’t a fluke. Hall and Moore thought nothing of it after that. They knew he was going to be in the national system, but they figured he would need to show more on the field before college programs were truly interested in recruiting him on the gridiron. That assumption proved to be wrong. By the time Moore reached the locker room after practice around 5:30 p.m. that afternoon, his phone lit up. Assistant coaches from all over the country immediately started following him on social media before sliding into his direct messages to begin building a relationship. Moore’s recruitment was off and running.