How NC State fared against future NBA Draft picks

NC State always plays a good amount of future NBA talent, and that was represented once again this Tuesday and Wednesday.

NC State ended up playing against six first-round draft picks, 12 second-round draft picks. That doesn’t include North Carolina freshman power forward Caleb Wilson, who went No. 4 overall to the Chicago Bulls, and UNC center Henri Veesaar, who were both injured in the Wolfpack’s big win over the Tar Heels this season. Veesaar went No. 52 to the Atlanta Hawks.

First round picks

2. Darryn Peterson, SG, Kansas — Utah Jazz

Peterson had 17 points, five rebounds, four assists and one block, but was limited to 31 minutes due to injury in a 77-76 overtime victory Dec. 13, 2025.

3. Cameron Boozer, PF, Duke — Memphis Grizzlies

Boozer had 26 points, nine rebounds and six assists in a 93-64 win at NC State on March 2, 2026.

6. Mikel Brown, PG, Louisville — Brooklyn Nets

Brown had arguably the best individual performance against NC State this season in a 118-77 home win Feb. 9, 2026. Brown went 10 of 16 on three-pointers for 45 points, nine rebounds and two assists.

15. Dailyn Swain, SF, Xavier/Texas — Chicago Bulls

Swain and Texas ended up playing NC State twice this past season, earning two wins. Swain had 14 points, six rebounds, seven assists and a steal in a 102-97 win over NCSU in the Maui Invitational. Texas ended NC State’s season 68-66 in the First Four play-in game in Dayton, Ohio, on March 17, 2026. Swain had 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block.

17. Ebukoa Okorie, PG, Stanford — Detroit Pistons

Okorie exploded for 33 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals in going 5 of 8 on three-pointers en route to a 85-84 Stanford win March 7, 2026.

23. Zuby Ejiofor, PF, Kansas/St. John’s — Atlanta Hawks

Ejiofor played NC State as a freshman at Kansas, logging five minutes in a 80-74 win over the Wolfpack at the Battle 4 Atlantis. He had one rebound.

Second round picks

32. Richie Saunders, SG, BYU — Indiana Pacers

Saunders and BYU topped NC State 95-86 on Nov. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nev. He had six points and a rebound. Saunders and BYU defeated NC State 72-61 on Nov. 29, 2024, in San Diego, Calif. He chipped in 13 points, three rebounds, one assist and made all three three-pointers.

33. Isaiah Evans, SG Duke — Minnesota Timberwolves

The former recruiting target from Huntersville (N.C.) North Mecklenburg, played three minutes in a 74-64 win over NC State on Jan. 27, 2025, his freshman year. Evans had 12 points, two rebounds and one assists in a 93-64 win over NCSU on March 2, 2026.

36. Baba Miller, PF, Florida State/Florida Atlantic/Cincinnati — Los Angeles Clippers

Miller and Florida State lost 94-66 at NC State on Feb. 1, 2023, and he had two points, four rebounds and three assists.

37. Ryan Conwell, SG, Indiana State/Xavier/Louisville — Miami Heat

The former NC State transfer target had a big game this season for Louisville. He had 31 points, seven rebounds, six assists and one steal, and went 5 of 6 on three-pointers in a 118-77 win March 9, 2026.

38. Braden Smith, PG, Purdue — Indiana Pacers

Smith struggled against NC State in the Final Four semifinals meeting, and he had nine points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals in a 63-50 win April 6, 2024. Smith had 11 points, three rebounds and six assists in a 71-61 win over NCSU on Nov. 28, 2025, in San Diego, Calif.

44. Maliq Brown, PF Syracuse/Duke — San Antonio Spurs

Brown, a former NC State target, played NC State X times over the years. He had 10 points, six rebounds and one block in 37 minutes during a 75-72 win for Syracuse on Feb. 14, 2023. The Orange swept the regular season series against the Wolfpack, but lost in the ACC Tournament.

Brown had two points, seven rebounds and four assists in a 77-65 win Jan. 27, 2024. He also had six points, five rebound sand six assists in a 87-83 win at NCSU on Feb. 20, 2024. Brown had 11 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals in a 83-65 loss in the ACC Tournament on March 13, 2024.

Brown missed the meeting 2024-25 after transferring to Duke. He had four points, four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and three steals in a 93-64 win over NC State on March 2, 2026.

47. Tyler Nickel, SF, North Carolina/Virginia Tech/Vanderbilt — New York Knicks

Nickel had one rebound in five minutes of action in the Wolfpack’s 77-69 win on Feb. 19, 2023.

48. Tobi Lawal, PF, VCU/Virginia Tech — Dallas Mavericks

Lawal and Virginia Tech won 79-76 and he had 22 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and two blocks Jan. 15, 2025.

NC State defeated Virginia Tech this season 82-73, and Lawal had 17 points, 15 rebounds and two assists Feb. 7, 2026.

53. Ugonna Onyenso, C, Kentucky/Kanas State/Virginia — Detroit Pistons

In the regular season, Onyenso helped Virginia defeat NC State on Feb. 24, 2026, with four points, two rebounds, four blocks and two steals.

Onyenso had eight points, six rebounds, eight blocks and one steal off the bench in a 81-74 win March 12 in the ACC Tournament.

54. Lajae Jones, SF, Tarleton State/St. Bonaventure/Florida State — Golden State Warriors

NC State obliterated Florida State 113-69 on Jan. 10, and Jones had 10 points and three rebounds in 22 minutes.

58. Jaron Pierre Jr., SG, Southern Mississippi/Wichita State/Jacksonville State/Southern Methodist — New Orleans Pelicans

Pierre and SMU lost 84-83 to NC State in Dallas on Feb. 3, 2026. Pierre had 23 points, three three-pointers, three rebounds and two assists in the loss.

59. Trey Kaufman-Renn, PF, Purdue — Minnesota Timberwolves

Kaufman-Renn had seven points, four rebounds and one assist in a 63-50 win over NC State in the Final Four semifinals April 6, 2024.

Kaufman-Renn had 22 points, eight rebounds and two assists in a 71-61 win against NCSU in San Diego, Calif., on Nov. 28, 2024.