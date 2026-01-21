How NC State kept its ‘poise’ to earn critical overtime road win at No. 18 Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. — NC State coach Will Wade wasn’t sure how his team was going to fare at No. 18 Clemson after it lost in upset fashion to Georgia Tech at home just four days before. He, however, wanted to stress one word to his group over and over going into a chance for the Wolfpack to earn its first Quad 1 win of the season: Poise. Wade, a Clemson alum who began his coaching career inside the Tigers’ vaunted Littlejohn Coliseum after graduation, knew the type of environment his squad was walking into. The 9,000-seat venue gets rowdy by crunch time, and if the Pack was going to leave with a hard-fought road win, keeping its composure was going to be critical. To hammer his point home, Wade showed the team the final minutes of the NFL playoff game between the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams from Sunday. The Bears scored the game-tying touchdown on a prayer of a pass from quarterback Caleb Williams with 18 seconds left to send the do-or-die game to overtime. But the Rams weren’t rattled, instead they found a way to win on the road via a walk-off 42-yard field goal in the extra period. Could NC State channel that same energy at Clemson? Wade hoped, but he wasn’t going to be 100 percent sure until that moment arrived.