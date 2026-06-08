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How NC State landed Wright State transfer INF Hunter Warren: ‘It was how badly they wanted me’

image_6483441 (3)by: Noah Fleischman17 minutes agofleischman_noah
Hunter Warren
© Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hunter Warren’s phone buzzed early Tuesday morning inside his Illinois home. It was just past 8:30 a.m. when NC State coach Chris Hart gave the Wright State transfer a call, looking to see how quickly he could get him on campus for an official visit.  Though he’d officially been in the portal for just one day, Warren knew to give the Wolfpack a chance to make its pitch. Why? Wright State coach Alex Sogard, the former NC State reliever, talked about his “love” for his alma mater over the past two years as Warren played for him. Warren, a coveted infielder, boarded a flight bound for Raleigh on Wednesday morning for his first recruiting trip since high school. It didn’t take long for him to figure out the Wolfpack was the program for him.

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