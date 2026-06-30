How NC State retained QB CJ Bailey this offseason heading into a critical 2026 campaign

In the days leading up to NC State’s trip to this past December’s Gasparilla Bowl, Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey wasn’t sure of what his future held. He was asked point blank whether or not he would consider entering the transfer portal afterwards, but at the time, he didn’t know. What he did know was that he wanted to go home to Miami to decompress following his second postseason start. It was there, back in the comfort of the South Florida city that he was raised in, that Bailey wanted to go over his options with his parents after pacing the Wolfpack to a 31-7 win over Memphis in Tampa. Bailey’s non-committal answer, at the time, left some around the Pack’s fanbase nervous. Would the program's homegrown rising star at quarterback look to go somewhere else, just as Devin Leary and Russell Wilson did over the previous decade-plus? The sense of deja vu emerged on social media with pundits weighing in. But those fears were quickly quelled not too long after.