How NC State surged inside Rivals300 OL Dominic Black’s top eight immediately after offer

As New Madison (Ohio) Tri-Village four-star offensive lineman Dominic Black has navigated the recruiting process, there was one program he heard great things about but hadn’t received an offer from: NC State. Black listened to the rave reviews that Chillicothe (Ohio) three-star offensive line prospect Conner Rutherford, one of the Wolfpack's top priorities in the 2027 recruiting class, shared over the past four months. Each time they talked about the college process, the Wolfpack continued to come up. And for Black, the No. 187 overall recruit in the cycle nationally, Dave Doeren’s program seemed to align with everything he was looking for in a school. All he was missing was an offer from the Pack.