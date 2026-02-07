How NC State used the ACC's best 3-point offense against the top perimeter defense in win vs. Virginia Tech

NC State sophomore guard Paul McNeil entered the afternoon as the ACC’s leading 3-point shooter on the conference’s best perimeter offense. He knew Virginia Tech was going to try to rattle him with various defenses, making him drive instead of launching rainbow triples from the perimeter, all afternoon. And while that did happen — he got to the rim for an easy layup to mark the game’s opening bucket — McNeil still was able to get himself going from beyond the arc. He knocked down four 3-pointers, adding to his conference-leading mark, to pace NC State to an 82-73 win on Saturday afternoon at the Lenovo Center, with his humble confidence.