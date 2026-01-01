How NC State's improved defense has led to a 5-game winning streak following Stanford victory

After dropping several resume-building opportunities in the non-conference with a home loss to Rhode Island mixed in, NC State women’s basketball knew it needed to have a strong showing in ACC play to have a chance at a quality seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Pack, after all, went from No. 9 in the Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll to unranked by Week 5 of the list. It was a tumble that many weren’t expecting from Wes Moore’s club, but league play provided a fresh start for the Wolfpack to right the ship. Once the team entered conference competition with the refreshed mindset, it seemed to carry over into the squad’s defensive intensity. That end of the floor is effort based, and earlier in the season, the Pack wasn’t playing to the standard that it set for itself. But ever since it entered ACC play, a switch flipped and the program has played its best defensive basketball of the season. NC State’s latest example? A 74-46 win over Stanford on Thursday afternoon at Reynolds Coliseum to earn its fifth straight victory with a season-low points allowed in the process.