How teams have done with Alvin Brooks III on staff

Former Kentucky assistant coach Alvin Brooks III understands the coaching business inside-out after observing his father, Alvin Brooks II, a basketball coaching lifer.

Alvin Brooks II played at Lamar and has been an assistant coach or head coach in the state of Texas since 1981, and was most recently the head coach at his alma mater, which let him go in mid-March.

Brooks II was also the head coach at Houston from 1993-98, and then an assistant coach for Kelvin Sampson from 2010-21, where he also worked with fellow assistant coach Kellen Sampson, the son of Kelvin. NC State coach Justin Gainey worked with Kellen Sampson at Appalachian State.

With Alvin Brooks III looking for a new job, the two sides came together, and he was hired Thursday.

Brooks III played at Midland (Texas) Junior College and then transferred to play at Idaho State from 2000-02. He got his first coaching job at Arkansas-Fort Smith in 2004-06, and then at Midland J.C.

Bradley hired as an assistant coach in 2007, and he’s also worked at Sam Houston State, Kansas State, Baylor and most recently the last two years at Kentucky.

Alvin Brooks III past results

2025-26: Kentucky — 22-14 overall, 10-8 SEC — Coach Mark Pope

The Wildcats won a thrilling overtime win against Santa Clara in the NCAA Tournament, and then lost 82-63 to Iowa State.

Kentucky was No. 67 in offensive rating (115.2) and No. 260 in defensive rating (106.3).

2024-25: Kentucky — 24-12 overall, 10-8 SEC — Coach Mark Pope

Kentucky topped Troy and Illinois in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, and then lost 78-65 to Gainey and Tennessee in the Sweet 16.

Kentucky was No. 18 in offensive rating (115.2) and No. 230 in defensive rating (106.5).

2023-24: Baylor — 24-11 overall, 11-7 Big 12 — Coach Scott Drew

The Bears topped Colgate in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and then lost against Clemson 72-64 in the second round.

Baylor was No. 10 in offensive rating (117.8) and No. 187 in defensive rating (104.2).

2022-23: Baylor — 23-11 overall, 11-7 Big 12 — Coach Scott Drew

Baylor opened up with a win over UC-Santa Barbara and then lost 85-76 against Creighton in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Baylor was No. 13 in offensive rating (113.3) and No. 220 in defensive rating (103.3).

2021-22: Baylor — 27-7 overall, 14-4 Big 12 — Coach Scott Drew

Baylor defeated Norfolk State in the first round and then lost 93-86 against North Carolina in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Baylor was No. 52 in offensive rating (111.5) and No. 20 in defensive rating (92.7).

2020-21: Baylor — 28-2 overall, 13-1 Big 12 — Coach Scott Drew

Baylor won the national title with a 86-70 win over Gonzaga. The Bears defeated Hartford, Wisconsin, Villanova, Arkansas and Houston along the way to the championship.

Baylor was No. 2 in offensive rating (118.6) and No. 30 in defensive rating (93.7).

2019-20: Baylor — 26-4 overall, 15-3 Big 12 — Coach Scott Drew

Baylor finished fifth in the final The Associated Press poll with no postseason due to COVID.

Baylor was No. 83 in offensive rating (106.4) and No. 9 in defensive rating (89.9).

2018-19: Baylor — 20-14 overall, 10-8 Big 12 — Coach Scott Drew

Baylor topped Syracuse in the first round, and then lost 83-71 against Gonzaga in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Baylor was No. 85 in offensive rating (107.6) and No. 160 in defensive rating (101.4).

2017-18: Baylor — 19-15 overall, 8-10 Big 12 — Coach Scott Drew

Baylor did not make the postseason.

Baylor was No. 84 in offensive rating (109.1) and No. 107 in defensive rating (100.5).

2016-17: Baylor — 27-8 overall, 12-6 Big 12 — Coach Scott Drew

Baylor defeated New Mexico State and USC, and then lost 70-50n to South Carolina in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

Baylor was No. 43 in offensive rating (11.5) and No. 51 in defensive rating (97.5).

2015-16: Kansas State — 17-16 overall, 5-13 Big 12 — Coach Bruce Weber

Kansas State didn’t reach the NCAA or NIT Tournament.

Kansas State was No. 215 in offensive rating (102.9) and No. 88 in defensive rating (99.2).

2014-15: Kansas State — 15-17 overall, 8-10 Big 12 — Coach Bruce Weber

Kansas State didn’t reach the NCAA or NIT Tournament.

Kansas State was No. 248 in offensive rating (99.5) and No. 157 in defensive rating (100.8).

2013-14: Kansas State — 20-13 overall, 10-8 Big 12 — Coach Bruce Weber

Kansas State lost 56-49 against Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament.

Kansas State was No. 200 in offensive rating (104.2) and No. 55 in defensive reating (98.6).

2012-13: Kansas State — 27-8 overall, 14-4 Big 12 — Coach Bruce Weber

Kansas lost 63-61 to La Salle in the NCAA Tournament.

Kansas State was No. 41 in offensive rating (108.5) and No. 64 in defensive reating (95.0).

2011-12: Sam Houston State — 13-19 overall, 7-9 Southland — Coach Jason Hooten

The Bearkats were No. 324 in offensive rating (90.5) and No. 42 in defensive rating (93.7).

2010-11: Sam Houston State — 18-13 overall, 10-6 Southland — Coach Jason Hooten

The Bearkats were No. 199 in offensive rating (101.2) and No. 52 in defensive rating (95.9).

2009-10: Bradley — 16-15 overall, 9-9 Missouri Valley — Coach Jim Les

Bradley didn’t reach the postseason. The Braves were No. 144 in offensive rating (103.1) and No. 228 in defensive rating (103.0).

2008-09: Bradley — 21-15 overall, 10-8 Missouri Valley — Coach Jim Les

The Braves didn’t reach the postseason.

2007-08: Bradley — 21-17 overall, 9-9 Missouri Valley — Coach Jim Les

The Braves didn’t reach the postseason.