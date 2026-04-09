How teams have done with new NC State assistant coach Matthew Driscoll

New NC State assistant coach Matthew Driscoll was the head coach at North Florida from 2009-2025, and also an assistant coach at several high-major colleges.

Driscoll most recently was an assistant coach at Kansas State with Jerome Tang, who was fired with seven games left in the season. Driscoll became the interim coach and went 2-5 down the stretch.

The partnership with Tang dated back to 2003 when the two were on the first staff of Baylor coach Scott Drew, reviving the program from tragedy and NCAA sanctions from the Dave Bliss era.

The 61-year-old Driscoll played one year at Greensboro (N.C.) College in 1987-88, and went into high school coaching the next year.

Driscoll was an assistant coach at Butler County (Kan.) C..C. in 1990-91 — he played there in 1986-87 — and also coached at Slippery Rock in 1992-93 and was head coach at LaRoche College in 1993-97, which is Catholic school in McCandless, Pa.

NC State has also hired Alvin Brooks III as an assistant coach, and he worked for Drew from 2016-24.

Matthew Driscoll past results

2025-26: Kansas State — 12-20 overall, 3-15 Big 12 — Coach Jerome Tang

Kansas State was No. 221 in offensive rating (107.8) and No. 284 in defensive rating (110.9).

2024-25: North Florida — 15-17 overall, 8-10 A-Sun — Coach Matthew Driscoll

The Ospreys were No. 80 in offensive rating (111.9) and No. 353 in defensive rating (114.4).

2023-24: North Florida — 16-16 overall, 9-7 A-Sun — Coach Matthew Driscoll

The Ospreys were No. 70 in offensive rating (111.1) and No. 292 in defensive rating (108.0).

2022-23: North Florida — 14-17 overall, 9-9 A-Sun — Coach Matthew Driscoll

The Ospreys were No. 74 in offensive rating (108.5) and No. 348 in defensive rating (110.5).

2021-22: North Florida — 11-20 overall, 7-9 A-Sun — Coach Matthew Driscoll

The Ospreys were No. 273 in offensive rating (98.4) and No. 227 in defensive rating (102.2).

2020-21: North Florida — 8-15 overall, 6-6 A-Sun — Coach Matthew Driscoll

The Ospreys were No. 188 in offensive rating (101.5) and No. 109.3 in defensive rating (109.3).

2019-20: North Florida — 21-12 overall, 13-3 A-Sun — Coach Matthew Driscoll

The Ospreys were No. 7 in offensive rating (112.5) and No. 311 in defensive rating (105.2).

2018-19: North Florida — 16–17 overall, 9-7 A-Sun — Coach Matthew Driscoll

The Ospreys were No. 239 in offensive rating (101.3) and No. 212 in defensive rating (103.2).

2017-18: North Florida — 14-19 overall, 7-7 A-Sun — Coach Matthew Driscoll

The Ospreys were No. 126 in offensive rating (106.6) and No. 346 in defensive rating (114.8).

2016-17: North Florida — 15-19 overall, 8-6 A-Sun — Coach Matthew Driscoll

The Ospreys were No. 139 in offensive rating (105.8) and No. 276 in defensive rating (107.3).

2015-16: North Florida — 22-12 overall, 10-4 A-Sun — Coach Matthew Driscoll

UNF was selected to the NIT and lost 97-68n agianst Florida.

The Ospreys were No. 7 in offensive rating (116.4) and No. 326 in defensive rating (109.9).

2014-15: North Florida — 23-12 overall, 12-2 A-Sun — Coach Matthew Driscoll

North Florida reached the First Four of the NCAA Tournament and lost 81-77 against Robert Morris.

The Ospreys were No. 23 in offensive rating (111.9) and No. 154 in defensive rating (100.7).

2013-14: North Florida — 16-16 overall, 10-8 A-Sun — Coach Matthew Driscoll

The Ospreys were No. 196 in offensive rating (104.2) and No. 256 in defensive rating (106.9).

2012-13: North Florida — 13-19 overall, 8-10 A-Sun — Coach Matthew Driscoll

The Ospreys were No. 210 in offensive rating (99.4) and No. 282 in defensive rating (104.8).

2011-12: North Florida — 16-16 overall, 10-8 A-Sun — Coach Matthew Driscoll

The Ospreys were No. 216 in offensive rating (99.4) and No. 247 in defensive rating (103.9).

2010-11: North Florida — 15-19 overall, 10-10 A-Sun — Coach Matthew Driscoll

The Ospreys were No. 292 in offensive rating (94.8) and No. 263 in defensive rating (104.4).

2009-10: North Florida — 13-18 overall, 8-12 A-Sun — Coach Matthew Driscoll

The Ospreys were No. 322 in offensive rating (91.4) and No. 177 in defensive rating (100.8).

2008-09: Baylor — 24-15 overall, 5-11 Big 12 — Coach Scott Drew

The Bears made the NIT and defeated Georgetown, Virginia Tech, Auburn and San Diego State, before falling to Penn State in the title game.

2007-08: Baylor — 21-11 overall, 9-7 Big 12 — Coach Scott Drew

The Bears reached the NCAA Tournament and lost 90-79 against Purdue.

2006-07: Baylor — 15-16 overall, 4-12 Big 12 — Coach Scott Drew

The Bears didn’t reach the postseason.

2005-06: Baylor — 4-13 overall, 4-12 Big 12 — Coach Scott Drew

The Bears didn’t reach the postseason.

2004-05: Baylor — 9-19 overall, 1-15 Big 12 — Coach Scott Drew

The Bears didn’t reach the postseason.

2003-04: Baylor — 8-21 overall, 3-13 Big 12 — Coach Scott Drew

The Bears didn’t reach the postseason.

2002-03: Clemson — 15-13 overall, 5-11 ACC — Coach Larry Shyatt

The Tigers didn’t reach the postseason.

2001-02: Clemson — 13-17 overall, 4-12 ACC — Coach Larry Shyatt

The Tigers didn’t reach the postseason.

2000-01: Clemson — 12-19 overall, 2-14 ACC — Coach Larry Shyatt

The Tigers didn’t reach the postseason.

1999-00: Clemson — 10-20 overall, 4-12 ACC — Coach Larry Shyatt

The Tigers didn’t reach the postseason.

1998-99: Clemson — 20-15 overall, 5-11 ACC — Coach Larry Shyatt

The Tigers made the NIT and defeated Georgia, Rutgers, Butler and Xavier, before losing to California in the title game.

1997-98: Wyoming — 19-9 overall, 9-5 WAC — Coach Larry Shyatt

Lost 69-55 to Gonzaga in the NIT Tournament.