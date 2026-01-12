How Texas transfer IOL Daniel Cruz’s commitment impacts NC State’s offense in 2026

NC State coach Dave Doeren likes to watch the line of scrimmage throughout games to see which team is winning the “strain” battle, as he would call it. Entering his 14th season at the helm of the Wolfpack, that will remain a critical part of his mindset — especially with the program’s last transfer portal addition. The Pack picked up a commitment from Texas transfer interior offensive lineman Daniel Cruz on Monday following his weekend official visit. He has three years of eligibility. Here’s what Cruz’s arrival with the Pack means for the program and its offensive line going into the 2026 campaign.