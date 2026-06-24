How the NCAA’s new age-based eligibility affects NC State men’s and women’s basketball

The era of redshirts and waivers for eligibility is over. The NCAA Division I cabinet officially voted to approve the new age-based eligibility model Tuesday afternoon, opening the door for the “five-in-five” plan. The rule change does not grandfather in those that have exhausted their eligibility this year, though lawsuits are expected to flow in over the coming days. It also doesn’t allow for any common extensions to the timeline either, except for military service, mission trips or pregnancy. Those that are currently enrolled in school can follow either the old rules or new rules, whichever are more beneficial to the athlete. The new set of rules will be automatically applied to those that are in the 2027 recruiting cycle and beyond. But when it comes to NC State men’s and women’s basketball, a significant number of the players are due to benefit from the rule change with another year of eligibility. Here’s a look at which of the Wolfpack’s basketball players can take advantage of the new rule.