How the single transfer portal window affects NC State’s approach to spring practice

When NC State defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot was working to install his scheme in his first season with the Wolfpack, he took notes of what the team needed to boost its roster during last spring’s 15-practice slate. He knew the Pack needed to bring in at least a pair of pass rushers, including one that could excel in his hybrid JACK role, while looking for another linebacker that could fly around the field. Luckily for Eliot, he was able to dip his toe into the spring practice window to fill those needs. And, well, he came out with three of the defense’s top performers from the 2025 campaign in outside linebacker Cian Slone, defensive end Sabastian Harsh and linebacker Kenny Soares Jr. That group combined to post 182 total tackles, including 18 for a loss, with 4.5 sacks, seven passes defended and an interception in their lone season together. While NC State used the spring transfer portal window as well as it could have a year ago, the program won’t have that same luxury this time around.