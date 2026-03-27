Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour weighs in on Will Wade’s NC State exit: ‘I think he did them a favor’

Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour might have gone to Michigan State for a year during his hockey playing career, but ever since he became engrained in the Raleigh community, NC State is the college program he supports the most.

After all, Brind’Amour is surrounded by NC State. His wife, Amy, was a Wolfpack cheerleader during her time in college, while her father, Eddie Biedenbach, played basketball at the university in the mid 1960s before serving as an assistant in two separate stints, including helping guide the 1974 national championship squad..

It’s safe to say that Brind’Amour has a clear understanding about the athletic department due to his household, and that doesn’t even include sharing the Lenovo Center with the Pack men’s basketball program.

In the wake of Will Wade’s messy exit from NC State to LSU this week, Brind’Amour was asked about his opinion on the situation in his media availability Friday afternoon.

“I know the program pretty well. I didn’t know Will. I’ve got a good relationship with [Athletic Director] Boo [Corrigan]. I’ve got a good relationship with [NC State baseball] coach Elliott Avent; he’s a great family friend,” Brind’Amour told reporters. “They need to hire a guy like Coach Avent. That’s what you need to do. Get a guy that gets it, a guy that’s a good people person, that’s in it for the right reasons. That’s what they need to hire.”

Avent, whose bond with Brind’Amour has been well-documented over the years, is in his 30th season at the helm of the NC State baseball program. He’s a Wolfpack lifer, someone who grew up in love with the program from a young age.

And as Brind’Amour looked at it, NC State needs to find a basketball coach that wants to be in the city for the long haul. After all, Brind’Amour is a perfect example as he’s spent his entire coaching career with the Canes, rising from assistant to head coach in 2021 — 10 years into his tenure behind the bench with the franchise.

That doesn’t include the 10 seasons he spent on the ice for Carolina during his playing career, including as the captain of the 2006 Stanley Cup championship-winning team.

“In today’s college atmosphere. I don’t know — it’s different. There’s no loyalty anymore, clearly,” Brind’Amour said. “I mean, it’d be nice if you get that feeling back. That’s what was so great about college. You go to a school, and you’re part of it forever. And what are we doing? And this [is] a prime example.”

Brind’Amour’s subtle shot at Wade was clear. The 43-year-old arrived in Raleigh with an oozing bravado looking to “win big at NC State,” but in reality, he bolted for the first opportunity to go to LSU that he had.

Wade’s departure rubbed the Wolfpack fan base the wrong way. Brind’Amour is the latest example of that. Though Wade left after just 366 days on the job, the Hurricanes’ coach looked at the coaching change as something that could be spun into a positive for the future with the next hire.

“I’m sure there’s a guy out there that still has that attachment to the place. I think that would be a start,” Brind’Amour said. “If we want these kids to stick around, how do you — I don’t know, it just blows my mind that that’s how that all went down. But I think he did them a favor.”