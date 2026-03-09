Skip to main content
NC State
I have a 2026 men’s basketball All-ACC ballot. Here’s who I voted for and why

image_6483441 (3)by: Noah Fleischman26 minutes agofleischman_noah
Quadir Copeland
Mar 2, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) guards NC State Wolfpack guard Quadir Copeland (11) during the second half at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

It's been an eventful college basketball season across the ACC this year. The league is much stronger this go around, likely positioning itself to earn eight NCAA Tournament bids on Selection Sunday, proving the increased strength of the conference. And it's not a coincidence, either. From standout transfers to star freshmen up and down rosters, the ACC was filled with elite talent across the board. The conference's All-ACC teams are sure to reflect that, too. But before the official honors come out at 5 p.m., here’s a look at how TheWolfpacker.com voted this year.

