‘I think we’ve left some meat on the bone’: 3 takeaways from NC State coach Will Wade’s radio show 

NC State is looking to get back in the win column after losing three of its last four games, including a 29-point loss at No. 11 Virginia on Tuesday night in Charlottesville. Wolfpack coach Will Wade reflected on how to move on from the blowout defeat and more in his weekly radio show. Here are three takeaways from Wade’s Thursday night coach’s show live from The Pit Authentic Barbeque in Downtown Raleigh