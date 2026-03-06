‘I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else’: NC State walk-on Jordan Snell reflects on 4-year career ahead of senior day

Even though he’s a walk-on with 12 total points in his collegiate career, NC State senior guard Jordan Snell has been a part of some of the more memorable events in program history over the past four seasons. He was on the floor when the Wolfpack beat Duke by 24 as a freshman. He too dribbled out NC State’s ACC Tournament Championship win over North Carolina to put a new league title in the Lenovo Center for the first time since 1987 as a sophomore. Oh, and he got a technical at the end of the Pack’s 24-point win over North Carolina last month. The latter moment brought a laugh to the sold-out home crowd, one that even left Will Wade joking about it on his most-recent coach’s radio show Thursday night. “He’s been awesome,” Wade said. “He’s done a lot of great things for us, outside of the technical against North Carolina. Some would argue that was his greatest moment. But he’s been rock solid, he brings a positive attitude every day. … He loves NC State.” But from everything that Snell has seen and experienced, from a miraculous Final Four run in 2024 to a coaching change that hit close to home a year ago this month, what moment sticks out the most to him? It requires some thought, one that he struggles to find without taking the easy way out. In the end, it had to be the conference tournament championship victory. Not only was Snell on the floor for the final minute of the win inside Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., but he jumpstarted the celebration by tossing the ball nearly as high as the jumbotron. Before the buzzer sounded, though, Snell was worried he might find the spotlight at the end of the 84-76 victory. “Elliot Cadeau tried to steal the ball from me,” Snell laughed as he recalled the moment. “I was scared he was going to foul me. I was definitely gonna miss the free throws. I was a wreck.” He didn’t. A jubilant celebration ensued instead. Now, as Snell prepares to be a critical part of the Wolfpack’s bench for his final home game on Saturday afternoon's against Stanford, he’s appreciative of all of the experiences he’s had over the past four years. “It’s been crazy, but I wouldn’t want it any other way,” said Snell, the only four-year player on the Wolfpack's current roster. “My experience of the highs and lows really set me up for life beyond college.” TheWolfpacker.com sat down with Snell to reflect on his four-year career at NC State.