Top-100 OF Gunnar Alm reaffirms NC State commitment after MLB Draft

NC State has gone through its fair share of high school signees forgoing their collegiate careers during the MLB Draft. But this year, however, the Wolfpack doesn’t have to worry about losing its top-ranked commit.

Columbus (N.C.) Polk County standout outfielder Gunnar Alm reaffirmed his commitment to the Wolfpack following the MLB Draft in a social media post Sunday evening. He didn’t withdraw from selection, but he went undrafted after it appears none of the 30 teams met his signing bonus asking price.

Alm, who ranks as the No. 79 recruit nationally and the top-ranked prospect in North Carolina, is likely to be an instant-impact player in the Wolfpack’s order going into the 2027 campaign. The nation’s No. 17-ranked high school outfielder is expected to compete to fill one of the corner outfield spots in Raleigh, flanking one side of standout sophomore Rett Johnson, who himself had a breakout year this past spring as a Freshman All-America selection.

NC State would take a similar dose of production from Alm when he arrives on campus. He hit .440 with 29 doubles, five triples, 30 home runs and 91 RBI in his four-year high school career.

Alm is coming off his most-productive year at the plate with a career-best 11 homers to go with a career-most 33 RBI as he hit .451 with 38 walks and just 16 strikeouts. He used his senior year to build off what was a breakout junior campaign in which he mashed a .544 average with 10 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and just nine strikeouts paired with 30 walks in 2025.

With Alm remaining in the fold, NC State will bring in its complete nine-man 2026 recruiting class. This marks the first time the Wolfpack didn’t lose a high school signee to the professional ranks before getting to campus since the 2020 cycle after at least one incoming freshman departed early in each of the last five classes.

NC State had seven selections off the current roster, which tied as the program’s second-most in a given draft. Sophomore outfielder Ty Head headlined the group after being picked 46th overall, while junior right-handed pitcher Jacob Dudan was a third round selection.