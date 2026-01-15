Injury update: NC State G Tre Holloman to return to action against Georgia Tech

After working through the past two wins without top reserve guard Tre Holloman, NC State is set to get the veteran added back to the lineup against Georgia Tech, according to Wolfpack coach Will Wade.

Wade, speaking on his weekly radio show alongside play-by-play man Matt Chazanow live from The Pitt Authentic Barbeque in downtown Raleigh, called Holloman a “full go” Thursday night for Saturday’s matinee at the Lenovo Center.

That statement was an improvement from Wade’s previous outlook on Holloman’s ankle, which was more of a wait-and-see approach going into this week.

“Tre is going to do some workouts the next couple of days to see if he can be ready to go,” Wade said during Monday’s ACC coaches Zoom call. “We’ve got to get guys healthy.”

Holloman, who appeared to turn his ankle in the 76-61 loss to Virginia on Jan. 3, spent the last two games on the bench in street clothes. He wore a boot during the Pack’s 79-71 win at Boston College on Jan. 6 before he removed the added support, though he remained out of uniform, for the program’s 113-69 win at Florida State on Saturday afternoon in Tallahassee.

Those two games were the first two that Holloman missed in his fourth season of college basketball. He had played 121 consecutive games between his time at Michigan State and NC State before going down with the minor ankle injury.

Holloman returned to the practice court early in the week, posting on his Instagram story that he felt like he was close to returning, which was validated by his head coach’s statement on his radio show.

Now, with his return set to take place against Georgia Tech, NC State is adding its sixth man back into the rotation at shooting guard. Holloman has averaged 10.2 points with 2.4 assists on a 45.7 percent shooting mark through his first 15 appearances with the Wolfpack.

Not only is Wade getting an experienced veteran back in the lineup, but Holloman is NC State’s second-best 3-point shooter at 43.5 percent going into the tilt with the Yellow Jackets as the Pack returns home for the first time since its 15-point loss to the Cavaliers.

While Holloman is set to return to the court, NC State will likely be without reserve post Scottie Ebube for the second straight game due to an ankle injury. Wade noted that Ebube hasn’t returned to the practice floor yet, but he’s been able to workout on the bike inside the Dail Basketball Center.