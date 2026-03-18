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Inside NC State’s locker room after deflating season-ending loss to Texas in NCAA Tournament First Four

image_6483441 (3)by: Noah Fleischman20 minutes agofleischman_noah
Ven-Allen Lubin
Mar 17, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward Ven-Allen Lubin (22) reacts after being defeated by Texas Longhorns during a first four game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

DAYTON, Ohio — A Styrofoam bracket was ushered through the solemn hallway by two UD Arena employees. It just emerged from the Texas locker room down the hall, where sounds of cheering and a booming bass from a speaker emitted towards the silent NC State student managers that lined the corridor.  Not much was said between those clad in the Wolfpack’s red and white with Tuffy-logoed apparel. Instead, blank stares were on nearly each face, pondering what they just witnessed.  There wasn’t much to even think about muttering in front of the closed locker room door after Texas used a Tramon Mark jumper with 1.3 seconds left to hand NC State a 68-66 season-ending loss in the NCAA Tournament’s First Four.

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