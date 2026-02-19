Inside the backstory of NC State’s postgame bedazzled belt used after beating No. 16 UNC

NC State senior walk-on Jordan Snell carried a bedazzled belt into the postgame press conference, placing it on senior forward Ven-Allen Lubin’s shoulders as he sat down in the Lenovo Center media room just moments after handing No. 16 UNC a 24-point loss. It drew the attention of those in the bowels of the arena, quickly adding fuel to the rivalry on social media.

The rhinestone-encrusted piece, emblazoned with “NC State basketball” across the length of it in red, black and silver stones was a prop that was crafted for this particular moment. It was a symbolism for the phrase “belt to ass,” fitting for the Wolfpack’s largest margin of victory over its rival since 1962.

Lubin, who spent last season with the Tar Heels, appeared to find extra pride in wearing the newly-added item as he spoke about the dominant victory over his former squad. But what did the belt mean to him, exactly?

“It’s what we left on the court out there,” Lubin said, referencing the performance that never let UNC threaten for the lead after the opening few minutes. “It just represents what we’re going to continue to do to the rest of the teams this season.”

The belt, however, didn’t appear out of thin air. Its creation was a byproduct of a viral social media video from the fall, which featured UNC star forward Caleb Wilson promising to rout any in-state ACC program.

“I don’t like Duke, I don’t like NC State, I don’t like Wake Forest,” Wilson said in the video. “This year, we’re putting belt on everybody. I’m talking a real belt — sparkled, bedazzled.”

Those words caught fire, leading to Wilson having a Carolina blue and silver bedazzled belt as his prop for a SLAM Magazine cover photoshoot and to use after big wins this season. He most-recently broke it out following the Tar Heels’ 71-68 buzzer-beating win over Duke on Feb. 7, proudly wearing it as he spoke with the media.

The likely top-five NBA draft pick’s words and flashy item on his shoulders caught NC State’s attention. The Wolfpack players didn’t want UNC to be able to use their belt in Raleigh with a win, and in turn, it had one of its own made. In a way, the dueling bedazzled belts became another motivator for NC State’s team ahead of an already highly-anticipated meeting with its arch rival.

Senior guard Quadir Copeland, who led the Pack with 20 points, six rebounds and seven assists in his first taste of the feud, was prepared with receipts afterwards.

“They were talking a lot of, you know, ‘North Carolina schools this, North Carolina schools that,’” Copeland said. “It’s crazy how fast some tables turn. We bedazzled our belt for them, too.”

But where did NC State’s rhinestone-laden belt come from? Those questions hovered around the media room before making their way onto social media. Well, a student from the university’s renowned Wilson School of Textiles was the architect behind the symbol.

‘I’ve done a lot of rhinestoning in my day’

Reed Vial, NC State’s special assistant to the head coach, came up with the idea for having a celebratory bedazzled belt in late January. If NC State was going to beat UNC, which he appeared to feel rather confident in happening at the time, the prop would be the perfect response to Wilson’s social media comments. Vial took to X, formerly Twitter, with a vague request as he looked for a textiles student that could help him with a project.

His message caught wildfire on social media among the Wilson students. Senior Kayla Bigley saw it about 20 minutes after Vial put out his request, and despite feeling like she might have been late in contacting him, she felt like there was no harm in doing so.

Even though Vial had about 50 students reach out to offer their services, not knowing the exact details of what he was looking to create, Bigley’s background fit the needs of a bedazzled belt quite well. She grew up in the pageant scene, so as she put it in a recent phone interview with TheWolfpacker.com,“I’ve done a lot of rhinestoning in my day.”

That’s all Vial needed to know. The task was hers to make her own under secrecy.

Soon after being assigned with creating the prop, Bigley took a couple weeks bouncing ideas off Vial with what she wanted to do with the belt. The color scheme was the only requirement from the basketball staff, while the rest was up to Bigley to come up with.

After she studied Wilson’s sparkly belt, the inspiration behind the whole effort to create one for NC State, the belt buckle on UNC’s version immediately stood out. While the Tar Heels’ version boasts a gaudy oversized clasp, Bigley came up with her own version of it, a way to take it the next step in style.

“I wanted the belt buckle to have the ‘Block S’ on it,” Bigley said. “I looked at Caleb’s belt and I saw this fat western-looking belt buckle and I wanted ours to be different from that. … That would be so uniquely cool and specific to NC State.

From there, it was off to the races. Once Bigley ran her final ideas past Vial, who was on board with all of them, she went to work in turning a normal belt into a sparkling trophy-like addition to the NC State basketball program.

It took Bigley six days to place upwards of 2,000 individual rhinestones onto a belt, the ‘Block S’ belt buckle serving as the statement piece. She was adamant about not leaving a single piece of leader visible on the top of the belt, furnacing the smallest black rhinestones around the NC State lettering to make it as well-done as possible. The rest of the leather was covered with red and white stones in a stripe pattern to make the piece pop.

A self-described perfectionist, Bigley wanted to make sure the prop turned out the best she could. It took her until game day to finish it, and once she delivered the belt to a happy Vial in the hours leading up to tipoff, the waiting game began.

After all, the belt would only appear if the Wolfpack beat the Tar Heels. If not, it would never see the light of day.

Bringing joy to others

Bigley, who is also a member of NC State’s cheerleading squad, picked NC State as the college of her choice because of the Wilson School of Textiles. She grew up dreaming of becoming a fashion designer after her great grandmother gifted her a set of dolls that required the user to make their own clothes for.

Ever since that moment, Bigley has been in love with crafting clothing items for others. Her great grandmother taught her the ropes of sewing by hand, inspiring her to look to one day make this a career path. After her passing when Bigley was in middle school, she made it her priority to keep the bond with her mentor close, which she still carries to this day in Raleigh.

“After she passed away, I was really motivated to want to continue that dream that I had that she started for me,” Bigley said. “Every time I make something, I get to feel like my great grandmother is still with me. It’s continuing her legacy that she gave to me.”

While she has crafted several pieces throughout her tenure at NC State, looking to spread confidence within her items, Bigley channeled that same feeling into the belt. Though she wasn’t on the sidelines in her cheer uniform with pom-poms in tow against UNC, Bigley was in the stands with her friends hoping that her creation would be unlocked.

Bigley was nervous going into the game, but after the Wolfpack held a double-digit lead for the final 25 minutes, she didn’t feel like her belt was a junix. Instad, she was eager to see when it would be broken out soon after the buzzer sounded. She beamed with joy following the win, and as she and her friends made their way to the Belltower to celebrate lighting it red with droves of other students, Bigley began to refresh social media.

Did they post it yet? Are the players enjoying it? Is it a hit?

Soon enough, post after post hit her Instagram feed. She saw the players holding it in the locker room before the press conference videos followed. Although Bigley was proud of her creation, she was overjoyed that the team’s reaction was just a positive.

Especially Lubin, the former Tar Heel, who basked in the victory with the bedazzled belt in hand.

“Just seeing Ven-Allen Lubin, the emotion that he had in the press conference that he had wearing it, it was just a sense of pride that he had for NC State. I feel like you could feel that through the video,” Bigley said. “It was so cool watching.”

While Bigley soon saw social media comments from disgruntled UNC fans that felt like she was just copying theirs, she wasn’t worried about that. Instead, she believed the red and black version shows the “Wolfpack spirit in a different way and how dedicated NC State is when we put our minds to something.”

Now, as Will Wade’s team prepares to close the regular season with four games remaining until the postseason arrives, Bigley hopes the belt will take a life of its own. NC State football has its turnover bone that it uses each game, while the Wolfpack basketball program had its boombox that carried the team into the Final Four two seasons ago.

Can the belt be the next inanimate object to be the centerpiece of celebration after wins over the rest of the season? That’s what Bigley has aspirations for. But no matter what happens with the bedazzled piece of leather, Bigley’s drive to create fashion that brings confidence and happiness to others paid off with her latest creation.

“To some, it’s just a belt,” Bigley said. “But to us, it’s a symbol. To me, it was bringing people joy.”